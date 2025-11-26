That's a very disrespectful behavior from boss. The color of the hair doesn't decide the quality of work!!!
I Refuse to Dye My Gray Hair—Now HR Is Knocking at My Door
Sometimes work can get weird with comments about your hair, clothes, or even your weight. What starts as a “joke” or “friendly advice” can quickly feel personal, and little things, like a gift card for hair dye, can make the whole situation really awkward. It leaves people wondering how to handle it without rocking the boat.
Lolita’s story:
Hey Bright Side,
So I (34M) just got moved to another department at work a couple months ago, and honestly I thought things were going fine... until my new boss started making these little comments about my hair.
I’ve been going gray since like 28, it runs in my family, and I’ve never really cared. It’s kinda my thing at this point.
But she keeps saying stuff like, “You know, you’d look so much younger if you dyed it!” or “Have you ever thought about cleaning up the gray a bit?” Always in this weird “jokey but not really joking” tone.
Fast-forward to my birthday last week. She swings by my desk with a little gift bag, and inside is a salon gift card. Specifically for hair coloring. She’s smiling like she’s doing me this huge favor.
I was super uncomfortable. I didn’t want to make a scene, but the whole thing felt weirdly personal and honestly kinda insulting. So later that day, I went to her office, thanked her but told her I wasn’t comfortable accepting it. I handed it back politely.
She looked... surprised? Maybe annoyed? Hard to read. The next morning, HR came to my office saying they need to “follow up on a concern.”
They told me my boss felt “disrespected” and that my reaction “could impact my standing in the department.” Direct quote.
I tried explaining that I didn’t mean anything rude by returning the gift, I just didn’t want to dye my hair and the whole thing had made me uncomfortable. They just sat there with those HR neutral faces like they’d already picked a side.
Now I’m freaked out that this is gonna turn into something bigger or somehow get twisted around on me. I genuinely wasn’t trying to start anything. I just... don’t want to be pressured to change how I look for my boss.
Thank you,
Lolita
Thank you for sharing your story with us, Lolita!
- You don’t need permission to be comfortable — Your comfort matters more than making someone else feel “acknowledged.” Returning a gift that makes you uncomfortable isn’t rude, it’s survival. Own it internally before you worry about their reaction. Confidence is half mental armor.
- Don’t let it eat you — It’s easy to replay “what ifs” in your head, but you’ll drive yourself nuts. Talk it out with someone you trust outside work, a friend, partner, or even a pet. Getting your feelings out loud helps you see the situation more clearly.
- Self-respect is a long-term investment — Standing your ground might feel uncomfortable now, but in the long run, it teaches people that you won’t be bullied or pressured. You might ruffle feathers, sure, but trust us, a little ripple now saves a ton of silent resentment later.
These situations, while uncomfortable, can be handled with clear communication and setting personal boundaries. With the right approach, employees can maintain professionalism while protecting their comfort and self-respect.
