I Was Seconds Away From My Dream Job — Until HR Crossed a Legal Line
Job interviews can be unpredictable, especially when unexpected questions test more than just your skills. They often reveal how we think under pressure, what we value most, and how we handle moments that don’t go according to plan.
Lucas’s letter:
Hey Bright Side,
So, I (32M) had my final interview today for what honestly felt like my dream job, senior dev role at a solid software company. The whole process had been smooth, the team seemed great, pay was exactly what I wanted, I was already mentally drafting my “two weeks’ notice” email to my current boss. Everything was going perfectly.
Then, right as we’re wrapping up, the HR lady gives me this polite little smile and goes, “Just one last question.” And she hits me with: “If another company called you tomorrow offering ten percent more, would you take it?” Totally threw me. Like, I’ve prepped for all the usual questions, strengths, weaknesses, “where do you see yourself in five years”, but that? That felt almost personal.
I took a second and said something like, “I’d probably listen, but I wouldn’t jump unless something felt wrong here.” She nods, closes her folder, and says, “That’s the only honest answer we’ve heard all week.” Then, as I’m leaving, she adds casually, “Our CTO asked me to ask that. He took the ten percent.” I just laughed on my way down the elevator. It was such a weirdly human moment, like I’d finally stopped performing and just said something real.
Some of you might be thinking, why even write about this? It’s not that big of a deal. But for some reason, the moment’s been stuck in my head all day, I just can’t shake it. Would you guys have answered differently? Or was that pretty much the only way to handle a question like that without sounding fake?
Best,
Lucas.
Hey, thank you for sharing your story, Lucas! Hope these words give you a little perspective or at least make you feel less alone in it.
- Don’t undersell your peace — Listen, money’s great, but if a job messes with your sleep or has you checking Slack at midnight, that extra 10% won’t mean a thing. Ask yourself if the paycheck will actually buy peace of mind or just rent more stress.
- You’re allowed to want the whole package — Don’t feel guilty for wanting both good money and good people. You’ve earned that balance. It’s not being picky, it’s knowing what burnout feels like and not volunteering for another round.
- They’re interviewing for trust, not just skill — That HR question wasn’t about loyalty, it was about trust. Companies want to know if you’re the kind of person who’ll tell them the truth even when it’s uncomfortable. You passed that test without realizing it.
At the end this type of situations creates opportunities to show authenticity, confidence, and growth, sometimes the toughest questions lead to the most rewarding new beginnings.
Comments
you are write, im thinking its not that big deal.... Your mistake is none of our problem
For 10%, it's going to be about non salary factors, and I don't mean table tennis table.