I took a second and said something like, “I’d probably listen, but I wouldn’t jump unless something felt wrong here.” She nods, closes her folder, and says, “That’s the only honest answer we’ve heard all week.” Then, as I’m leaving, she adds casually, “Our CTO asked me to ask that. He took the ten percent.” I just laughed on my way down the elevator. It was such a weirdly human moment, like I’d finally stopped performing and just said something real.