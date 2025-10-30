My Pregnant Coworker Demanded I Stop Using My Perfume, HR Got Involved

The thing is, most of our team actually agreed with HR. People have been walking on eggshells around her for weeks, and it’s exhausting. Now she’s barely speaking to anyone, and even though I didn’t do anything wrong, I still feel this weird guilt about it. Like, she’s pregnant, hormones are wild, and I get that... but also, she’s made the office super tense.

Bright Side, am I the jerk for not just caving and switching perfumes? Should I have been more accommodating since she’s pregnant, or was this just getting out of hand?



Thank you in advance,

Mia