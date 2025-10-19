Go to work and then hurt something there and collect Workers Comp. I know that you can't and should not do that, but it would throw a hell of a scare into your boss.
I Was in a Motorbike Accident, Then My Boss Sent a Text That Haunted Me
When unexpected accidents or workplace injuries happen, many people face not just physical pain but also a lack of empathy from employers. Recently, one of our readers sent us a letter about facing this very situation.
Liam’s letter:
Hey Bright Side!
This just happened a couple of days ago, and I’m still kinda in disbelief. I was out riding my bike after work, nothing crazy, just a casual evening ride, and some reckless driver cut me off. I swerved, lost control, and ended up eating pavement hard. Long story short: broken leg, nasty road rash, and a solid few hours in the ER.
Anyway, while I’m still in the hospital waiting for X-rays, my phone buzzes. It’s my boss. The message says: “Hey, just been told you can’t do your shift tomorrow, what’s going on?” So I reply that I was in a crash. Broke my leg. Still at the hospital. I figured that’d be the end of it. Like, cool, I’ll deal with the paperwork later. But then he sends back, and I swear I’m not making this up, “I can get you a chair.” A CHAIR.
Dude... I literally can’t walk. I’m on painkillers, wrapped in a splint, and you think rolling me into work in a chair is the solution?? Like, what kind of logic is that?? I didn’t even reply after that. I was too stunned.
Now I’m home, leg propped up, and the more I think about it, the more I’m like, am I overreacting? Or is that just straight-up heartless? I’ve always been reliable at work, rarely take days off, cover shifts, all that. But this just made me feel so small. What do you think, Bright Side?
Best,
Liam.
Hey, thank you so much for sharing your story, Liam. Seriously, that took guts. We know it’s not easy to open up about something like that, so we tried to pull together a few pieces of advice that might help you feel a little less alone and a bit more grounded.
1. Work isn’t a loyalty test.
Listen, we get it, you wanna be the dependable one at work. But breaking your leg and still worrying about your shift? Nah, that’s not loyalty, that’s burnout dressed up as dedication. Your boss showing zero empathy says more about them than about you. Take the time you need to heal, and don’t feel guilty for it. Jobs replace people every day, but you only get one body.
2. Don’t try to ‘win’ recovery.
Everyone’s gonna tell you to “stay positive” and “heal fast.” But healing isn’t a competition. Some days you’ll feel okay, other days you’ll be pissed at the world. Both are valid. Don’t rush it, don’t push it, your body’s got its own timeline.
3. You deserve better, full stop.
No matter how small your job feels, or how “replaceable” you think you are, you still deserve respect. You deserve compassion. And if your boss can’t see that, then honestly, screw ‘em. Life’s too short and too fragile to waste it working for people who treat you like furniture.
Healing takes time, but it also brings perspective and strength. No matter how tough the situation, there’s always room to grow, set better boundaries, and find people who truly value your well-being.
Read next—"I Refused to Let a Reckless Driver Ruin My Career"
Comments
Tell him you’ll need a hospital bed, a bed pan, and someone to empty it! That’ll paint a picture…Maybe you’ll get some flowers out of it, instead of idiotic requests…