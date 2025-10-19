I Was in a Motorbike Accident, Then My Boss Sent a Text That Haunted Me

Dude... I literally can’t walk. I’m on painkillers, wrapped in a splint, and you think rolling me into work in a chair is the solution?? Like, what kind of logic is that?? I didn’t even reply after that. I was too stunned.

Now I’m home, leg propped up, and the more I think about it, the more I’m like, am I overreacting? Or is that just straight-up heartless? I’ve always been reliable at work, rarely take days off, cover shifts, all that. But this just made me feel so small. What do you think, Bright Side?



Best,

Liam.