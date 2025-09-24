I Refused to Let a Reckless Driver Ruin My Career

Hello Bright Side,

So yesterday, I was driving home after work, just minding my business. Some dude cuts me off super aggressively, like one of those “slam on the brakes in front of you” moves. I honked, he honked back even harder. Apparently that was enough to ruin his whole day.

It turns out, he’s my neighbor. He recognized me in the parking lot and came up, aggressively saying, “I know your CEO, I’ll get you fired!”