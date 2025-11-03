22 People Who Found a Hidden Treasure Where They Least Expected It

It might seem that to find something cool or unusual, you have to travel far away, hunt for pirate treasures, or at least look for a bandit’s stash in the woods. But sometimes discoveries await us somewhere close, and occasionally, even at home.

I found an old jewelry box right on the roadside.

© WeAreEvolving / Reddit Sasha 11 hours ago I wonder if they meant to leave it there, seems a strange thing to throw away if it came with all that jewellery - - Reply

This is a real treasure chest! © SabinedeJarny / Reddit

Neighbors decided to throw out this chair. It’s in perfect condition, so now this chair lives in my house.

When a surprise is as delightful as it is unexpected:

My husband and I barely managed to save up for an apartment. We bought an old 2-bedroom flat where a quiet old man used to live. A surly heiress said, “Get rid of the furniture yourselves, I don’t need it!”

As my husband and brother were lifting the couch, it simply fell apart. And from the bottom, bundles of money wrapped in cling film started spilling out! I won’t say how much, but it was enough for a decent renovation, to pay off all our debts, and to cover our son’s university fees.

We thought about telling that relative, but remembered how she talked about the old man, saying he just irritated everyone. I think the old man himself wouldn’t want her to have this money. © Mamdarinka / VK

We recently bought a 100-year-old house. After removing 2 layers of horrible laminate, I discovered different flooring underneath. Here’s what awaited us in the kitchen!

I still can’t believe someone threw this out! I found this vintage beauty at the dump and sold it to a friend for $20.

At the edge of my summer cottage plot, there’s an abandoned little house. I found a small stash there where all sorts of household junk were hidden, including this awesome suitcase.

There were also 2 pairs of skis, tools, and an ice fishing drill. I’m going to organize all of this and create a small museum at my cottage.

When a house has its secrets:

My sister and I moved into a house built in 1907. The kitchen was in poor condition, so we decided to dismantle it.

Oh my, the things we found in the walls! There were school papers, children’s drawings, several pairs of shoes, a teddy bear and other toys, a telegram, newspapers from various years, calendars, a first-aid kit, and even filmstrips with photos from around 1915.

We donated some of our findings to the local museum, sold a few items, and returned others to the original owner. She was 14 when she wrote her school notes and 89 when we handed them back to her. It was such an amazing moment! © Unknown author / Reddit

I found this dollhouse on the side of the road. I’m so excited!

Me: I ask the Universe for more light and goodness.

The Universe: gives me a whole box of 60-watt old working light bulbs that the neighbors left in the hallway because they didn’t need them anymore.

We live in a house built in 1915. We decided to renovate the bathroom and discovered real treasures behind the wall — a bunch of old toiletries!

There were tubes of creams, bottles from various skincare products, razor blades, and even 2 love notes to different girls from a teenage boy.

Some people are just lucky with money.

I have a rule in life: never pick up money if someone else has lost it. I believe that if you take something that belongs to someone else, you’ll lose 10 times more yourself.

But there was one time I couldn’t resist when, while swimming in the ocean, I saw €20 floating by. With the words, “Well, that’s just too much!” I picked it up. © iirina gorokhova / Dzen

I picked up my husband from work and found this gigantic TV on the side of the road. It works just fine!

I found a gorgeous nightstand at the dumpster in a rich neighborhood not far from my home!

Opened up my piano. Found my childhood inside. Just as I left it.



Someone threw out a heavy leaded stained-glass lamp, and I picked it up and sold it for $50.

When luck smiles on you:

Back in 1987, when I was 10 years old, I asked my mom to buy me a doll. Unfortunately, I didn’t get it even on my birthday.

Then I found a bill in a pile of sand and bought the doll with it. Although my mom, upon seeing the money, wanted to take it for household expenses, I threw a fit and didn’t give it up. I still have that doll to this day. © Evgenia B / Dzen

We bought an apartment. A week later, the cat dug a gold ring from under the baseboard.

We called the former owner, and she just yelled: “Why are you calling me?! I’ve never even worn rings!” And she hung up. We were a bit shocked by her reaction. We concluded that maybe her husband cheated on her, and that’s why she’s so touchy about this kind of discovery.

I found this comfy chair next to the dumpsters of our apartment building. Took it.

I ordered baked mussel delivery. Here’s what I found inside.

Sometimes you find something you’ve lost.

I lost my wedding ring at the summer house. It happened when I was digging and planting tulips. We turned everything upside down but couldn’t find it.

A week later, my dad went to the summer house. Right outside the gate was a large, dried-up clump of soil. Dad kicked it, the clump crumbled, and inside was my ring. It had been lying in the middle of the street for a week, where lots of people walked by, but no one found it! © Tatyana Tucha / Dzen

I found a footstool by the side of the road. Restored it, reupholstered it, and now it’s mine!

I found an old waffle iron in the farthest corner of the deepest drawer. Cleaned it up. After 30 minutes by the stove, I had a pile of homemade waffles!