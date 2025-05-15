16 People Whose Intuition Saved Them at the Very Last Minute

When I was about 9–10 years old, I used to water my neighbor’s plants for her when she was on vacation. Normally my older brother and I went together, but the previous day we got into a giant argument-turned-water-fight while doing the task, so my mom decided we would go alone on alternate days for the rest of her trip.

I started by dragging the hose from the side yard to the front. I noticed the back sliding screen door was in the center, where I thought it was usually to the side. I got the hose to the front door. Then, all of a sudden, had a gut feeling something was off, and I needed to get out of there.

I dropped the hose and went back to my house next door. When my mom and I returned that evening, the back window was broken and my neighbor’s house had been robbed. The burglars were probably inside while I was outside watering the plants. We were both terrified and called the police, of course. © yawinsomeyalosesome / Reddit