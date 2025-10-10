I Completely Refuse to Let My DIL Dictate My Cooking—She’s Not the Boss of My Kitchen

Her words stung. All the effort I put in suddenly felt meaningless. I couldn’t help myself and replied, “Don’t like it? Leave.”

I expected my son to apologize or try to calm things down. Instead, he went over to my DIL, held her hand, and calmly said, “Dear, if you want, we can plan a dinner at our place, and you can cook.”

But instead of softening the moment, my daughter-in-law grew more upset and asked, “What am I supposed to eat now?” I sat there, hurt, realizing the meal I made with love was being dismissed.