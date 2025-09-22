Is the house in your name or your son name or DIL name ? The owner make rules. And if someone don't like it then they must go away.
My DIL Wanted to Impose Her Vegan Lifestyle on Me—I Gave Her a Reality Check
Family dynamics can get complicated when different lifestyles collide, and food choices are often at the center of these clashes. With vegan diets becoming more common, disagreements about meals at home can quickly turn into deeper conflicts about respect and values. Recently, a reader sent us a letter about experiencing this exact struggle within her family.
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
My name is Patricia, I’m a 66 y.o. widow.
Recently, I moved into my son’s house after I retired because I’m lonely in my house.
The problem is that my DIL is vegan, but I told her that I need meat, and she knows that I enjoy it as part of my daily diet. But she replied, “My house, my rules! Show some respect!”
So, after a week of eating her vegan meals, I made a BBQ on Sunday and invited a couple of friends my age that I have met in the neighborhood. When my daughter-in-law saw the gathering in the backyard, she was quiet. I felt relieved that she didn’t make a scene.
But that night, my heart almost stopped as I found my luggage packed and placed near the front door. My son then came to hug me goodbye, saying he would drive me back to my own house. He told me, “Mom, this is my wife’s house, not yours. Disrespecting her rules was a red line you should never have crossed.”
I was devastated. I told him I would take a taxi, but I also made it clear he would have to live with the memory of putting his mother out of his home.
I cannot forgive him.
Instead of defending his wife against me, he should have stood up for both of us. I know he loves meat, but he has given it up only to follow her lifestyle.
This was MY son’s house. I had the right to have some freedom!
What should I do now?
Yours,
Patricia
Thank you for sharing your story, Patricia. This situation isn’t just about food — it’s about identity, respect, and what happens when different generations try to share one home.
We have some advice that we hope could help you handle this situation in a smooth and fair way.
Recognize Why Your BBQ Felt Like Rebellion.
- Situation: You were tired of vegan meals and decided to host a barbecue with new friends in their backyard.
- Advice: Even if your goal was to enjoy yourself, your daughter-in-law likely saw it as a deliberate challenge to her “my house, my rules” stance. Admitting that your choice wasn’t just about meat, but about asserting control, can help you see why she and your son reacted so strongly.
- Why It Matters: Owning this piece of the conflict gives you a clearer picture of what went wrong, beyond simply feeling rejected.
Rebuild Social Freedom Without Sacrificing Relationships.
- Situation: You moved in because you were lonely, but your way of finding community, a backyard BBQ, clashed with their household rules.
- Advice: Instead of repeating that clash, channel your energy into building your social life outside their home: hosting dinners in your own house, joining local clubs, or arranging potlucks with your new neighborhood friends.
- Why It Matters: You’ll get the companionship and food you enjoy without creating battles inside your son’s marriage.
Understand Your Son’s “Red Line”.
- Situation: Your son sided firmly with his wife, even packing your bags. That felt like betrayal.
- Advice: Try to see it differently: his red line wasn’t about meat, but about defending his wife’s authority in her home. It doesn’t mean he stopped loving you — it means he saw silence as undermining his marriage.
- Why It Matters: Understanding his choice helps you see his loyalty not as abandonment, but as his attempt to protect the stability of his family.
Ask Yourself If This Arrangement Was Ever Right for You.
- Situation: You moved in because you were lonely, but the clash of values quickly made you feel like a guest, not family.
- Advice: Take this painful moment as a signal to restart. Living in your own space, surrounded by neighbors and friends your age, may actually give you more joy and dignity than trying to squeeze yourself into your son and daughter-in-law’s lifestyle.
- Why It Matters: Instead of seeing this as being “pushed out,” you can frame it as reclaiming independence and rebuilding life on your terms.
