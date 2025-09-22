My DIL Wanted to Impose Her Vegan Lifestyle on Me—I Gave Her a Reality Check

Dear Bright Side,

My name is Patricia, I’m a 66 y.o. widow.

Recently, I moved into my son’s house after I retired because I’m lonely in my house.

The problem is that my DIL is vegan, but I told her that I need meat, and she knows that I enjoy it as part of my daily diet. But she replied, “My house, my rules! Show some respect!”

So, after a week of eating her vegan meals, I made a BBQ on Sunday and invited a couple of friends my age that I have met in the neighborhood. When my daughter-in-law saw the gathering in the backyard, she was quiet. I felt relieved that she didn’t make a scene.

But that night, my heart almost stopped as I found my luggage packed and placed near the front door. My son then came to hug me goodbye, saying he would drive me back to my own house. He told me, “Mom, this is my wife’s house, not yours. Disrespecting her rules was a red line you should never have crossed.”

I was devastated. I told him I would take a taxi, but I also made it clear he would have to live with the memory of putting his mother out of his home.

I cannot forgive him.

Instead of defending his wife against me, he should have stood up for both of us. I know he loves meat, but he has given it up only to follow her lifestyle.

This was MY son’s house. I had the right to have some freedom!

What should I do now?

Yours,

Patricia