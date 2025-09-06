I Split My Daughter’s Inheritance With My Other Daughter—Now My Family Is Ruined

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Chelsea. I’m a 36-year-old housewife and mother of two.

My 16-year-old daughter, Mila, is from my first marriage. Her dad wanted to leave her $50k before he passed away from a short illness. He gave me the sum and told me his last wish was that I spend it on Mila’s education and care. I promised him that I will take good care of her and manage the money well. Once she turns 18, I will give her what’s left of it.

I also have another daughter, who is 9, with my current husband. We want our youngest child to have the same good education as her sister, so we decided to send her to the same private school.

My husband is an employee, and his humble salary doesn’t allow us to pay for the school, so we used funds from Mila’s inheritance.



When she found out, the only thing she said was “You’ll regret this.”

But we didn’t really take her words too seriously.