I Refused to Pay for My Girlfriend’s Family Dinner and Her Reaction Caught Me Off Guard

When the bill arrived, it totaled $400. My girlfriend immediately assumed I would cover it. I refused. She looked shocked, then angry, insisting I pay. The tension at the table was thick but I stood my ground. No one had spoken a word to me during dinner, not even her mom and dad. It was clear that they didn’t care. And suddenly neither did I.

While we were arguing, the waiter discreetly slipped me a note. I opened it and read: “She’s not who she says she is.”