15 Real Moments Coworkers Became Family Through Quiet Acts of Kindness

8 hours ago
Sometimes, harsh days are transformed by quiet strength and empathy. Stories that teach us about family and kindness show how compassion keeps the world bright, even when we feel alone. Discover the moments that prove a supportive team holds the world for one another.

  • My dad died. I had no money for a funeral. I asked my boss for an advance on my paycheck. He said, “Against company policy. Figure it out yourself!” I worked my shift crying quietly at my desk.
    After work, I walked to my car and froze when I saw a card with $4,800 on the hood. The note said: “For your dad. With love, your work family.” They’d collected it in one day without telling me.
    I gave my dad the funeral he deserved. At the service, 8 coworkers showed up. One delivered the eulogy because I couldn’t speak. They held me while I sobbed. © Jordan / Bright Side
  • I was pregnant, about 26 weeks along, and it was not a fun pregnancy. We had a creepy male employee who would come in some mornings and say things about me.
    One day, I heard what he was saying and defended myself... but he never finished his sentence because my coworker came at him out of her chair. She then gave me a huge hug and bought me lunch for the next month straight, and brought me extra snacks. The guy was hired quickly and fired quickly. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I was the Department Head of a little department of 4 people at work. We got along well but weren’t friends per se.
    When I bought a new house, I had a housewarming party and, of course, invited all my work staff.
    One of them brought me the most thoughtful housewarming gift! It was probably the most thoughtful gift I’ve ever received: she had sketched a picture of my house, then had it made into stationery for me.
    Little notecards with her drawing of my house on the front, and little envelopes to go with, presented in a nice new basket with a bow. From someone I didn’t even consider a friend, I received the most wonderful, thoughtful gift in my life. © SendingTotsnPears / Reddit
  • I was 1 of 4 women working in a window manufacturing plant. I got cut pretty badly.
    While my supervisor was cleaning it up, HR walked by. She pretty much hated me and made the comment that maybe I should quit my job and go back to being a waitress. I managed to smile sweetly and tell her I liked my job, where I didn’t have to wear a little black skirt to tell someone to take a hike.
    Now what I DIDN’T KNOW was that all of upper management was in a meeting in a room right behind me and had come out to see what the ruckus was about and heard every word that was said.
    The next morning, I was called into the manager’s office. Of course, little Miss HR had a really smug look on her face. I thought I was going to get fired.
    Instead, he gave me a 59¢ raise. Was a lot of money in those days. He told me that the GM was proud of me for standing up to her and gave me a raise. © Cheeyl / Reddit
  • 2019 was my year in the depths of depression. One of my coworkers would leave sticky notes on my desk—"I’m glad you are here today." “Good morning, Sunshine.” "Love your smile"—things like that! It always made my day and seriously helped me. © missionwonderwoman / Reddit
  • My co-worker brought in chocolate to leave in the kitchenette and emailed everyone. I get in much later than them and realize I probably missed the treat. Next email says, “You don’t think I forgot about you? Check your drawer.” He left me my own stash—sooooooooo sweet!! © SawwhetMA / Reddit
  • When my father died, I was devastated and went through a really hard time. At the time, I was a manager and had two teams reporting to me.
    One of my staff members was a really lovely older woman, and the day I came back from bereavement leave, she came into my office and gave me a huge hug. She told me she’d give me a hug every morning until I didn’t need it anymore.
    Those hugs really saved me. Over time, it became kind of a running gag—I’d walk in with my arms wide open, saying, “I’m ready for my hug, please!” I’m grateful for her kindness and support ♥️ © ms-firecracker / Reddit
  • During my first job, I was in my early 20s. My dad was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. About a year and a couple of months after his diagnosis, his condition deteriorated rapidly.
    I was at work one morning when I got a call that the doctors said he had only a few days left. I informed the HR that I needed to leave immediately, and she went to speak to my manager. Next thing I know, he grabbed his car keys and was at the elevator and said he would take me to the hospital.
    The same evening when work wrapped up, my manager, the manager of another department with which I worked closely, and the owner of the company came to visit me at the hospital. They spoke to my family and offered hugs. Over the next few days, they even dropped off food at the hospital for my family and me whenever they could.
    And one day, the owner of the company and his wife visited and asked if they could see my dad. They sat in the room talking for about an hour about light subjects.
    And before he left, he told my dad with regard to me and my future, “I wouldn’t worry about her if I were you, she’s got what it takes to continue doing great.” My dad passed away a few days later, but I can imagine that what he said meant so much to my dad.
    I’ll never forget how amazing my co-workers were during such a difficult time for me. I have vowed to myself that I should work towards being the kind of person they were to me to other people. © TheMysticalCreature1 / Reddit
  • I was in a long-distance relationship for a few years, and at one point, I was working at a golf course. My girlfriend was in town for a few days while I was working, and my boss came up to me and said, “I know you don’t get a lot of time to see your girlfriend, so why don’t you take today and tomorrow off? Work can wait.” It was such a great gesture, and I’ve never forgotten it. © notesonthebrain / Reddit
  • I had just gotten back from a week-long business trip and had a bunch of work piled on my desk to finish. My mom was admitted to the hospital the day I arrived, and that was 2 hours away from where I live, so I couldn’t see her. She was going through one of her last battles against cancer, very tough times.
    My boss saw that I wasn’t too focused and asked me what was wrong. I told him. He sat me down and said, “When my dad died, I shut down the whole factory for a day. Your mom is no less valuable than my dad. Go and see your mom now and spend as much time as you need with her. Work can wait.”
    Best boss ever. He even drove the 2 hours to attend her funeral. I miss her. © slaydog / Reddit
  • I was complaining to a coworker—during the workday, no less—about apartment hunting and how bleak it is. Just stories of not hearing back from anyone or how only awful apartments seemed to be renting.
    My boss (I can only assume) overheard and sent me an email saying, “Hey, I don’t know if this would help, but I can easily send an email to a potential landlord saying how responsible, reliable, and dependable you are. Sometimes that helps.”
    This was at a time when I was so overwhelmed with work and actually getting worried that she’d want to let me go. It was so nice to hear that from her, and it put to ease any worries that I was expendable, as well as helping diffuse the stress of finding an apartment. © menomenaa / Reddit
  • I was in college to be a social worker, doing an internship in a nursing home. One time, one of our clients was near death and needed some medication to relieve his symptoms. Even though injections were not part of my education (social workers don’t usually need to know injections), my supervisor still wanted me to learn, and I thought it would be super cool to have this skill.
    But before learning on our dying client, I needed to practice how it feels to poke someone with a syringe. My supervisor proceeded to take off her pants and told me to put the needle into her leg. I got to ’stab’ her 3 times before doing the real thing on the patient. She was an absolute saint. © Ieatalot2004 / Reddit
  • I was a sous chef at a newly opened restaurant. We had been working nonstop, getting the place running smoothly, and none of us had any time to do normal, life-maintenance-type tasks.
    One day, I came in as normal, but my chef asked me how my prep list was looking. I said “manageable,” and he took my list, looked it over, and said, “Ok, I got this. Why don’t you go over to the spa next door and get in the hot tub? I scheduled you a massage in 20 minutes.”
    So I did, it was the first “professional” massage I had ever received, and it was glorious. The only downside is that after the massage, I had to go right back to work and cook a busy service. Food was a little more chill that night. © go_hartford / Reddit
  • I worked at a really shady place for about a year. They were constantly underpaying us, bouncing checks, and at one point didn’t pay me for five weeks. I finally got out of there and started bartending at a much nicer spot. The owner was pretty gruff and dry but was also a genuinely caring and compassionate man.
    I was still trying to catch up on all my bills since my previous job had screwed me so bad, and at one point, my car was about to get repossessed. The owner found me in the storage closet crying and freaking out, and then just wrote me a check to cover what I needed to get my car payment caught up.
    No questions asked. Never talked about it again. I’ll never forget that act of kindness© azulweber / Reddit
  • I’m a bus driver, and this one time I had the most disrespectful person I’ve ever met on board. He wouldn’t pay his fare and did everything he could to hold me up. Long story short, I physically removed him and he reported me.
    I was a wreck after the incident, especially when I heard he had reported me to the police.
    Next day, I got called into my boss’s office. Going in, I had a terrible feeling in the pit of my stomach. Turns out he totally had my back. “I cannot believe he actually pressed charges,” he said.
    He showed me the security cam footage where you clearly saw it didn’t look like an assault. He showed me the email he’d written to the investigator assigned to the case, where he basically said: “Don’t let this jerk waste your time.”
    Then he turned to me and said: “Don’t worry, nothing will come of this. But if it does, I’ll support you all the way. I know this great defense lawyer who has worked with us before, and I can follow you to the police station if you want me there during the interrogation.”
    I was so relieved I could cry. © moenia / Reddit

