I Refuse to Accept Zero Bonus Just Because I Was on Maternity Leave, I Brought More Money Than Anyone

Option A: Ask for a pro-rated bonus (the professional move)

This is the cleanest compromise: “I understand the full-year policy. But I exceeded the target. I’m requesting a pro-rated bonus based on the 9 months worked.”

Option B: Raise it as a maternity discrimination risk (the firm-but-civil move)

“This policy may disadvantage employees who take protected maternity leave. I’m requesting review.”

This way, they may suddenly “find” an exception or call it “a one-time adjustment.” And everyone will move on.

Option C: Formal legal complaint (the bridge-burning move)

This is where you might win money... but lose peace. Legal action is emotionally exhausting, and companies sometimes retaliate subtly by reducing opportunities, having colder management, and increasing performance scrutiny.