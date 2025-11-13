I Refuse to Give Up My Promotion Just Because I’m a Woman
After being told a promotion was “too tough for women,” Gloria reported her boss—and ended up taking his job. Today, Bright Side unpacks her doubts, bias in promotions, and why resilience—not luck—put her in that chair.
Hello Bright Side,
After 7 years in the same position, I finally got shortlisted for a promotion. But my boss said, “You’re really talented, but this position can be tough for women.” I just nodded and smiled. I reported him right away because it was impossible to stay silent after all these years. The next morning, HR showed up in my office, and I froze when they said, “We need you to join an urgent meeting—now.”
I thought I was in trouble. But then they handed me my complaint and said, “There have been multiple reports on your boss.”
Turns out, I wasn’t the only one he told that kind of thing to. HR had been quietly gathering testimonies from several women on the team, and my promotion process triggered a full investigation. By the end of the week, my boss was suspended pending review, and I was offered his position.
Now, I sit in the same office where he once told me this job was “too tough for women.” Sometimes I wonder if I really earned this position, or if his wrong move made room for me? Would you accept his position in such a situation?
Gloria
Dear Gloria,
First of all—congratulations on your promotion! Even if it came wrapped in corporate drama, a promotion is still a promotion. Let’s unpack your question.
- Did you earn it?
Yes, without a doubt.
Your boss’s removal didn’t create your competence—it only cleared away someone who was blocking it. You had been in the same role for seven years and were already shortlisted for promotion—clear signs that your work spoke for itself.
And for the record, his comment—"this position can be tough for women“—is statistically part of a wider problem. An HBR analysis of over 81,000 leadership evaluations found that women were often described with words like “compassionate,” while men were more likely to be called “analytical.” That linguistic difference subtly shapes how people perceive leadership potential.
- Should you have accepted it?
Also yes.
You didn’t manipulate or scheme. You reported inappropriate behavior, as every employee has the right (and arguably, duty) to do. The fact that HR found multiple similar complaints means this was not a coincidence—it was a problem that needed to surface.
- Why might you feel uneasy?
Feeling uncertain about “deserving” success is very human. Psychologists call it imposter syndrome, and it can hit the most accomplished people, even NASA astronauts. If space explorers can doubt themselves in orbit after years of elite training, it’s understandable that everyone may feel conflicted at their desk.
But feelings aren’t facts. The fact is: you met the qualifications, endured bias, and still rose.
So, keep the desk. Keep the chair. Maybe even keep his old coffee mug—use it to grow a cactus. They thrive in dry conditions, and apparently, so do you. 😉
Warmly,
Bright Side
