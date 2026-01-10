16 Moments That Show Kindness Is the Force That Raises Us When We Fall

I had a neighbor when I was packing my stuff to move who had a bad asthma attack. I have cats and she helped me give another neighbor one of my scratching posts. Come to find out she was highly allergic to cats. She grabbed her inhaler and it was empty. She proceeded to tell me where her other one was. But by that time she was panicking and she couldnt getting the inhaler meds into her system. Her airways were too blocked. I told her I knew what to do. I said several times just the word calm. The. I told her I was going to take her thru some breathing. She closed her eyes and I would say take a slow breath and then slowly let it out. I also did the same steps as I was telling her to do. Soon she was able to use the inhaler to get the needed meds in her system. She told me later that she couldnt believe it had worked. And listening with her eyes closed to my calm voice helped her with the panic she was feeling. I told her I learned the trick from a friend many years ago who had a severe asthma attack and that is what she had done. This technique kept her from having to go to the hospital that she couldnt afford. The lady I was giving the scratching post to had also been there. They lived next door to each other. I asked her if she saw what I had done in case it happened again. She said yes. I moved the next day so hopefully somebody will know what to do next time.