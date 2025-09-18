I Said I Wanted to Stay Single, Suddenly HR Wants to See Me

Hey, Bright Side,



Here is my story. At the office, everyone was sharing weekend plans with their families. They turned to me, I shrugged and said, “I’m single, happy, and I plan to stay that way.” The smiles faded, and suddenly the chat went flat. Days later, I was stunned when HR called me to say there had been “concerns about my hostile attitude toward marriage and family.” I laughed because I thought it was a joke. Nope. Someone had actually filed a complaint saying I was “creating an uncomfortable environment” by dismissing family values.

Then HR hit me with this wild suggestion: maybe I should “apologize to the team for being dismissive.” I refused. I said, “I didn’t insult anyone, I just said I’m single. That’s it.”

Now some coworkers are giving me the cold shoulder, acting like I attacked their lifestyle choices. One of them started a rumor that I’m bitter because I got divorced and lost custody of my kids, which is completely made up.

So now I’m sitting here wondering if I should actually apologize just to smooth things over, or if I should keep standing my ground. Like, is it not okay to say I’m single and not sugarcoat it? Why can’t I be happy if I don’t have anyone beside me?