The “Salt and Pepper” Trick Job Interviewers Use to Evaluate You
While most candidates focus on their resume or interview skills, they might be unaware of subtle psychological tactics used by employers to judge their character and suitability. In this article, we’ll uncover what the Salt and Pepper Test is and how to make sure it doesn’t cost you the position you’ve worked so hard for.
The concept is pretty simple. The interviewer invites you to have dinner out. And then pay close attention to what you do with your food once it’s served.
Do you try the food first? Do you salt it? Do you pepper it? Or maybe you just call the waiter over and demand to replace your food because it’s tasteless.
What the salt and pepper test really assesses.
This test isn’t about your palate—it’s about your personality:
- Curiosity: Do you explore before acting?
- Detail-oriented: Small actions hint at bigger habits.
- Adaptability: Can you pause, think, and respond wisely?
What seems like a simple meal move can actually reveal how you think, react, and adapt. 🍴💡
According to some hiring managers, if a candidate fails the Pepper and Salt test, they won’t be hired, regardless of how well the interview went!
How to handle the situation:
- Taste before you tweak. Don’t grab the shaker right away. Try the food first—it will show patience and awareness.
- Season with reason. If you add anything, explain it. For example, you could say, “A dash of pepper brings out the flavor for me.”
- Keep your cool and read the room. In reality, it’s less about seasoning, more about how you handle curveballs. You can also watch what your host does. If they wait, you might want to do the same.
🧂 So, the Salt and Pepper Test isn’t really about seasoning at all—it’s a clever way for interviewers to peek past your resume and see who you are. So, once your plate is on the table, think twice: it might not just be your lunch—it could be your character on display!
