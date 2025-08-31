I Refused to Keep Babysitting, So I Made a Point My Dad Won’t Forget

Hey Bright Side!

So, some backstory: my parents divorced about 2 years ago. I live with my mom most of the time, but recently my dad suggested I move in with him for a while. I thought, cool, bonding time with dad, right?

Well… not exactly.

The second I moved in, my stepmom kept asking me to babysit my stepsister. At first, I didn’t mind, but it turned into literally all the time. I was fed up. So, I decided to give them a taste of their own medicine.

When he left a child with me, and they went to a café, I turned off my phone. I grabbed the child, and went for a walk to spend some quality time with her, not telling them where we were.

A few hours later, I came back, and my dad and stepmom were fuming. Dad blew up at me about being “irresponsible” and “immature.” I told him I wasn’t the babysitter, and I’m tired of being treated like one.

Now he won’t even talk to me. He’s acting like I did something unforgivable, and I’m sitting here thinking… is this really how a dad should show love? Like, do you only want me around when I’m useful?

Thank you in advance,

Sophia