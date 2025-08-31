You should move back to your mom's home. Your dad isn't having your best interest.
I Refused to Keep Babysitting, So I Made a Point My Dad Won’t Forget
Divorce, blended families, and shared parenting can create tense, complicated situations for teens and young adults. Stories of kids feeling used as babysitters or caught in family conflicts highlight the challenges of boundaries, parental expectations, and maintaining healthy relationships.
Sophia’s story:
Hey Bright Side!
So, some backstory: my parents divorced about 2 years ago. I live with my mom most of the time, but recently my dad suggested I move in with him for a while. I thought, cool, bonding time with dad, right?
Well… not exactly.
The second I moved in, my stepmom kept asking me to babysit my stepsister. At first, I didn’t mind, but it turned into literally all the time. I was fed up. So, I decided to give them a taste of their own medicine.
When he left a child with me, and they went to a café, I turned off my phone. I grabbed the child, and went for a walk to spend some quality time with her, not telling them where we were.
A few hours later, I came back, and my dad and stepmom were fuming. Dad blew up at me about being “irresponsible” and “immature.” I told him I wasn’t the babysitter, and I’m tired of being treated like one.
Now he won’t even talk to me. He’s acting like I did something unforgivable, and I’m sitting here thinking… is this really how a dad should show love? Like, do you only want me around when I’m useful?
Thank you in advance,
Sophia
Thank you for sharing your story. It really gives perspective on what you went through, and we can see how tough that must have been. We also have some advice that might help you deal with this situation.
1. You’re not wrong for being annoyed.
Listen, you’re not wrong for being annoyed. Babysitting your sibling once in a while is fine, but if it’s constant, and they don’t even ask? That’s not “helping,” that’s being used.
Next time, flat out say: “I’m not available. You’ll need to figure it out.” It’ll feel awkward at first, but they need to hear it.
2. Remember: Silent treatment = manipulation.
If your dad’s giving you the silent treatment, don’t chase him. That’s manipulation. Let him sit with it.
When he’s ready to talk, you can calmly explain how you feel used, but don’t bend just to “fix” the silence. That only teaches him it works.
3. Don’t write off his love entirely.
Don’t let this one situation define how you see your dad’s whole love for you. Parents screw up. A lot.
He might be blind to how he’s making you feel, but that doesn’t automatically mean he doesn’t care. Still, caring isn’t enough, you’re allowed to expect respect.
4. Protect your sibling bond.
Last thing: protect the bond you have with your little sister. She didn’t ask for any of this, and it sounds like you two actually enjoy being together when it’s on your terms.
Keep that special, but don’t let your dad weaponize it against you.
Despite the challenges of blended families and shifting responsibilities, young adults can learn to set boundaries and protect their well-being. These experiences often help teens build confidence, stronger relationships, and a clearer sense of self.