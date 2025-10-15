I Refused to Help My Dependent Brother After My Parents Left Me Zero Inheritance—I Feel No Guilt

Dear Bright Side Team!

When my parents told me their will, I thought it was a joke. They said all their savings and the family house would go to my disabled brother. I’d only get money if I agreed to be his full-time caregiver — a “monthly salary” for giving up my life.

I love my brother, but I’ve spent years putting my own dreams on hold while my parents built this test of loyalty. They said, “If you really care, you won’t need money to prove it.”

So I told them the truth: I do care — but I also deserve a life. They left everything to him, and I walked away with nothing but peace.

I don’t feel guilty. Just free.

But sometimes I wonder... could it have ended better?

K.