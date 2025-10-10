I’m Tired of My Family Treating My House Like Their Favorite Restaurant

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve always loved cooking, it has been a hobby of mine since I was a teen. But recently my family has been taking advantage of this, and it’s made me feel like I’m nothing more than a meal ticket. Every week my son, DIL and their kids show up for dinner.

And I don’t mean they come over once a week to spend time with me. But they will come over every second or third day, have dinner and leave. Sometimes my DIL even comes with her parents in tow. I tolerated it for a good while, but recently it has become a real burden.

I’m a pensioner, and cooking for so many people so often is really starting to eat into my funds. I’m spending more on food than I have ever done before. And it’s simply becoming too expensive for me to keep giving in to them.