My DIL Erased Me From Family Photos, So I Made Sure She Regretted It
When your children get married, it’s usually a joyous occasion. It’s a time to build new relationships and grow your family. But it doesn’t always work out the way we plan. One of our readers, Elena, wrote to us about being excluded by her own DIL.
This is Elena’s story.
Dear <strong>Bright Side,
My son got married a few months ago, and I was over the moon. His wife was a wonderful woman, and we got along very well. Or at least that was what I thought. Last month, I noticed something strange when I visited them.
My DIL had a family album on the coffee table, so I went through it while my son made coffee, and I noticed that every picture that had me in it was gone. I was either cropped out of the images, or the part I was in was replaced with a stock-photo-looking background.
I was furious and hurt, but I stayed quiet to avoid making an unnecessary fuss about something silly. But later that night it started eating at me. So I sent my son a message and asked him about it. He brushed it off by saying, “oh, maybe she wanted a cleaner look.”
His words didn’t sit well with me at all. What did he mean with “she wanted a cleaner look?” Was I making her photos look untidy? The next day, he suddenly called me and asked me to go see his wife. So I went over and asked her about it.
She said that she had made the album for her family and didn’t want to include me because they said I “wasn’t really family.” That was enough to send me over the edge. I told her that accepting my son meant she was accepting his family too. She couldn’t just marry him and expect me to fade out of the picture.
She told me that I should watch myself if I wanted any part in my grandchild’s life. That’s how she revealed she was pregnant. By threatening to erase me from my grandchild’s life if I didn’t give her what she wanted. I was beyond furious.
I left without saying another word, but that night I sat down and typed out an official email to my son. I told him that the day they got married, I added them both to my will. They were going to inherit a good amount each.
But since my DIL doesn’t consider me to be real family, I have changed my will. It will bypass them and go directly into a trust account that will be opened to my grandchildren once they are old enough. If she wants to erase me from his life, I will erase her from mine.
Within minutes, my phone rang and my DIL apologized continuously. She says she didn’t mean what she said, that I just misunderstood her. But I know what I heard and what she meant. Now my son is inviting me for dinner so we can “talk about it.”
So Bright Side, what should I do? I don’t want to give in on this, but I’m not sure what my DIL will try to do or say during the dinner. And I don’t want her to make me look like the villain in front of my son.
Regards,
Elena M.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Elena,
Thank you for reaching out to us and sharing your story. We understand how difficult this must be, especially now that you have a grandchild on the way that is being held over your head.
At this point, the most important thing you can do is shift the conversation from emotions to boundaries. Go to that dinner with clarity, not anger. Don’t get dragged into debating whether you “misunderstood” her words, stick to the facts.
She cropped you out of photos, she explicitly said you’re “not really family,” and she threatened your place in your grandchild’s life. Those aren’t misunderstandings, those are choices she made. Frame the issue around respect, not inheritance.
Tell them both that you’re not competing with her family, you’re simply asking to be treated with the same dignity you’ve always shown her. Let them know you’re willing to move forward, but only if your role as a grandmother is acknowledged, not erased.
And when it comes to your will, keep that decision private going forward. Don’t let your financial leverage become the centerpiece of the relationship.
Right now, your power lies in calmly showing that your presence in your grandchild’s life is not negotiable, and that no amount of revisionist photo albums or backtracking words will change the fact that you are family.
Elena’s situation isn’t an easy one at all, and there is no way of telling whether she’ll be able to heal the rift in the relationship at this point. But she isn’t the only one with DIL issues.
