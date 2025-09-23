My DIL Erased Me From Family Photos, So I Made Sure She Regretted It

His words didn’t sit well with me at all. What did he mean with “she wanted a cleaner look?” Was I making her photos look untidy? The next day, he suddenly called me and asked me to go see his wife. So I went over and asked her about it.

She said that she had made the album for her family and didn’t want to include me because they said I “wasn’t really family.” That was enough to send me over the edge. I told her that accepting my son meant she was accepting his family too. She couldn’t just marry him and expect me to fade out of the picture.

She told me that I should watch myself if I wanted any part in my grandchild’s life. That’s how she revealed she was pregnant. By threatening to erase me from my grandchild’s life if I didn’t give her what she wanted. I was beyond furious.

I left without saying another word, but that night I sat down and typed out an official email to my son. I told him that the day they got married, I added them both to my will. They were going to inherit a good amount each.