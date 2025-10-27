I Asked My Colleague Not to Microwave Smelly Food in the Office, Now HR Got Involved

Hi, Bright Side,

So, I was working at my desk the other day when this awful stench hit me out of nowhere. I literally ripped off my headset and said, “Did someone microwave fish?” Turns out, yes, someone did.

My coworker immediately glared at me and said, “Yeah, me. Got a problem?” I tried to stay calm and just politely said something like, “Could you maybe use the microwave in the office café next time? The smell spreads everywhere here.” She didn’t reply, but I could tell she was pissed.

Next day, HR calls me in. I thought maybe they just wanted to clarify what happened, but nope. They told me, “We heard you don’t like the smell of microwaved food in the office. We’re ready to take measures about it. However, since our company values equality among all employees, a new rule will be introduced soon, and you’ll have to accept it even if you don’t agree with it.”

I had no idea what that meant, until a few days later, when they officially rolled out a “smell-free policy.”