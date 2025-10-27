Slam and sue HR too if they smells like rat 🐭 ? An eye 👁️ for an eye 👁️, a teeth 🦷 for a teeth 🦷
I Asked My Colleague Not to Microwave Smelly Food in the Office, Now HR Got Involved
When Liam politely asked his coworker not to microwave fish in the office, he didn’t expect HR to take it personally. They called him in, and introduced a shocking new “equal” policy that left the entire office fuming. You won’t believe what they banned next.
Here’s an email we got from Liam and his explosive workplace story:
Hi, Bright Side,
So, I was working at my desk the other day when this awful stench hit me out of nowhere. I literally ripped off my headset and said, “Did someone microwave fish?” Turns out, yes, someone did.
My coworker immediately glared at me and said, “Yeah, me. Got a problem?” I tried to stay calm and just politely said something like, “Could you maybe use the microwave in the office café next time? The smell spreads everywhere here.” She didn’t reply, but I could tell she was pissed.
Next day, HR calls me in. I thought maybe they just wanted to clarify what happened, but nope. They told me, “We heard you don’t like the smell of microwaved food in the office. We’re ready to take measures about it. However, since our company values equality among all employees, a new rule will be introduced soon, and you’ll have to accept it even if you don’t agree with it.”
I had no idea what that meant, until a few days later, when they officially rolled out a “smell-free policy.”
Apparently, no one is allowed to eat any food at their desks anymore. No snacks, no sandwiches, no nothing. Everything: heating, eating, whatever, must be done in the company café. That part was fine, I guess.
But then came the kicker: “As part of our smell-free policy, employees are not allowed to wear perfume, cologne, or any other scented products in the workplace.” So yeah. My innocent comment about microwaved fish somehow turned into a full-blown office-wide “no smell” rule.
People are furious, blaming me for the whole thing. I’m now apparently the reason nobody can snack or wear perfume anymore. Meanwhile, the coworker who started this whole mess, looks so smug. And funny enough, she’s now totally fine using the café microwave like I originally suggested.
So, people, did I overreact by asking her not to microwave fish in the office? Or was this just HR going nuclear for no reason?
Bright Side readers delivered some very controversial opinions about Liam’s case.
@CoffeeAndChaos_92:
Honestly, Liam, I think you were totally fair. Fish in the microwave is next-level strong, and you didn’t yell or shame her. You just asked politely. HR way overcorrected here. Classic “solution in search of a problem” move.
@✨Hobbit_rules4Life✨:
Okay, but props to HR for actually doing something. Most companies ignore scent issues completely. The perfume ban is extreme, yeah, but at least they’re taking everyone’s comfort seriously. Equality smells like nothing, I guess? 😂
@DeskGremlin99:
I kinda get your coworker, though. She probably felt called out in front of others and got defensive. Not saying she’s right, but maybe that’s why she ran to HR. The new policy is not okay, but this feels like a communication fail on both sides.
@SilentSnacker#33:
The no-snack rule is the real tragedy here 😭 I survive on trail mix between Zoom calls. You didn’t overreact, dude, HR just took it to absurd levels. They could’ve just said “please use the café microwave” and moved on.
@LogicBeforeLattes:
Unpopular opinion: I think this is kind of fair. If one person’s lunch smell bothers another, who decides what’s “too much”? HR probably thought banning all smells keeps things neutral. Overkill? Sure. But at least it’s consistent.
@OfficeDramaEnjoyer$:
Your coworker played the long game and won. 😂 She made HR her personal army. Now everyone’s mad at you, and she’s acting innocent. This is why I keep my mouth shut and just open a window.
Here’s what we at Bright Side would advise to our reader:
Dear Liam,
This situation spiraled not because you spoke up, but because HR tried to turn one small issue into a universal rule. To ease the tension, start by owning your part lightly. A short message in the team chat like, “Didn’t expect my comment to spark a policy revolution, sorry for the chaos, folks” can defuse resentment and show humor.
Next, quietly ask HR if they can revisit the “smell-free” policy after a trial period. Frame it as feedback from the team, not a complaint. This makes you look constructive, not rebellious. Then, build a small alliance with your colleagues who are also frustrated. If multiple people share feedback calmly, HR is more likely to adjust the rule.
Finally, learn from this: in office life, even a small whiff can turn into a fire, but with tact and timing, you can turn it back into fresh air.
In a world that cheers for loud heroes, it’s the quiet gestures that leave the deepest marks: a hand held in silence, a meal left at a doorstep, a word spoken just in time. These 15 true stories remind us that gentleness can move mountains, without ever making a sound.