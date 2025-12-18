My Friend Referred Me to My Job and Expected Money in Return, but I Refused and Everything Changed

OMG talk about creating a hostile work environment! Glad he was caught and fired and hopefully prosecuted for the financial impact on the company. You may want to get a restraining order on this guy. NOT normal behavior.
Hello Bright Side.
First of all, thank you for accepting personal stories like mine. I’ve been carrying this around for months, and this is honestly the first space where I feel like I can say it out loud. I just hope people don’t judge me too harshly.
I’ll use a fake name because I really don’t want trouble: let’s call my friend “Brian.”
So here’s the deal.
I got laid off in March. Worst timing ever: rent, bills, everything was falling apart at once. I was basically living off anxiety and oatmeal. So I talked about this on social media, like everyone else does. I complained about my miserable life, the current lack of jobs, blah, blah, blah.
And out of nowhere, Brian (guy I knew from college, not a best friend, just... around) messages me saying his company was hiring, and he could “help me out.”
I was desperate, so yeah, I said yes.
He gets me the interview, I do well, I get the job. I thanked him like a normal person. I didn’t throw him a parade, but I bought him dinner, I told him I appreciated it, all of that.
Two weeks later, the weirdness starts.
He started stopping by my desk almost every day, making these comments that sounded like jokes at first, stuff about how I shouldn’t forget who helped me get the job, or how it wouldn’t hurt for me to “show some appreciation.”
At the beginning I brushed it off, but the way he kept repeating it, and the tone he used, stopped feeling playful. It was clear he meant it.
Eventually, he wasn’t even hinting anymore. He flat-out suggested I should give him money because, according to him, I “owed” him for recommending me. I told him no, calmly, nothing dramatic.
The way he looked at me afterward was so cold, it honestly freaked me out. He just walked away, but the vibe was awful.
A few days later, everything blew up.
I got to work and my inbox was full: over 50 replies to emails I apparently sent at 2 or 3 in the morning. They were full of fake promises, unauthorized discounts, things that could cost the company real money.
My manager pulled me in immediately, IT froze my account, and everyone was panicking. The company had already lost thousands.
IT checked the logs and said the emails had come from inside the building, from my workstation, after hours. I never go to the office at that time. Ever.
Security pulled the cameras the next day. And there he was: Brian. Walking in with his badge, going straight to my desk, using my computer like it was nothing.
They fired him on the spot.
And still, I can’t shake the guilt. I keep wondering if I should’ve been “more grateful,” or if saying no somehow set him off.
Some coworkers still look at me like the whole mess is my fault, even though I didn’t do anything.
I keep asking myself if I actually owed him something, or if I just ended up trusting someone who believed that helping me once meant he had some sort of claim over my life.
I hate that this is still in my head, but it is.
Does this reaction even make sense? Or am I overthinking everything?
Thank you all!
Our take (and a bit of guidance for you, dear reader):
We are the ones who thank you for opening your heart and sharing your story with us. We appreciate that you have trusted our platform to make your voice heard and seek guidance.
What happened here is a clear example of manipulative behavior: a favor was treated like a lifetime debt, which creates an unhealthy power imbalance. The guilt you’re feeling after setting a boundary is common and doesn’t mean you did anything wrong.
So, to manage the guilt, ground yourself in facts and short coping techniques. Write down what actually happened, practice simple stress tools (deep breaths, short walks, journaling), and talk it through with someone you trust.
And from a practical standpoint, protect yourself by asking HR and IT for written confirmation that their investigation cleared you and that system logs show unauthorized use of your account; keep your own copies of every email, screenshot, and report. Rebuilding normalcy at work is best done through steady, transparent check-ins with your manager rather than big apologies.
You did the right thing by setting a boundary; his retaliation was his choice, not yours. We truly hope these steps help you feel safer, clearer, and more supported as you move forward.
I just can’t get over the fact that he thought he was entitled to HER paycheck. Since when did friendship become a business transaction? If he wanted a referral bonus, he should have asked the company, not his friend who was already struggling! Some people have a lot of nerve. You’re better off without that friend in your life, sweetie. Big hugs!