My Friend Referred Me to My Job and Expected Money in Return, but I Refused and Everything Changed

Hello Bright Side.

First of all, thank you for accepting personal stories like mine. I’ve been carrying this around for months, and this is honestly the first space where I feel like I can say it out loud. I just hope people don’t judge me too harshly.

I’ll use a fake name because I really don’t want trouble: let’s call my friend “Brian.”

So here’s the deal.

I got laid off in March. Worst timing ever: rent, bills, everything was falling apart at once. I was basically living off anxiety and oatmeal. So I talked about this on social media, like everyone else does. I complained about my miserable life, the current lack of jobs, blah, blah, blah.

And out of nowhere, Brian (guy I knew from college, not a best friend, just... around) messages me saying his company was hiring, and he could “help me out.”

I was desperate, so yeah, I said yes.