I Refuse to Be My Stepson’s 24/7 Uber—I’m His Stepdad, Not His Driver

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Tom, I’m 42, and I married my wife in 2023. Her son is 16, and I’ve never felt a natural bond with him. I’ve tried, really tried, to be a supportive stepdad, but I can’t replace his real father. I’ve always been willing to help, but I’ve made it clear that I have limits, limits he doesn’t seem to understand.

Yesterday at 11 p.m., I was finally in bed after a long day, ready to unwind. My phone rang. It was him, asking me to drive him to the airport. My first instinct was anger, but I tried to stay calm.

I told him I couldn’t, that it was too late, that he should have planned ahead. He called me a “disgrace,” a “bad stepdad,” and every insult in his teenage arsenal. He even said I didn’t care about him at all.

I felt my chest tighten. Part of me wanted to yell back, to throw the phone across the room, but another part knew giving in would teach him that I exist only to serve him on demand.

Then my wife called. She thanked me, saying I was right to stand my ground, that he needs to learn responsibility. But hearing her calm voice didn’t erase the anger and frustration boiling inside me.

I love my family (my wife, her son, and my life with them), but this constant pressure is exhausting. I’m supposed to be a father figure, a mentor, someone he can rely on, but not a 24/7 driver or problem solver. I want to be kind, empathetic, and supportive, but I’m human too. I can’t sacrifice my sleep, my health, and my peace every single time he demands something.

So I’m stuck. I don’t want to hurt him, I don’t want to create conflict, but I also can’t be the person who’s walked over. I keep wondering: am I being too harsh, or am I finally doing the hard but necessary thing for both of us?

— Tom