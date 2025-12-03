I Refuse to Be My Stepson’s 24/7 Uber—I’m His Stepdad, Not His Driver
Stepfamily life can get messy when expectations clash. Sometimes, what feels like helping can quickly turn into being taken for granted. One reader shared a story about standing up for himself while dealing with a demanding stepson.
Hi Bright Side,
My name is Tom, I’m 42, and I married my wife in 2023. Her son is 16, and I’ve never felt a natural bond with him. I’ve tried, really tried, to be a supportive stepdad, but I can’t replace his real father. I’ve always been willing to help, but I’ve made it clear that I have limits, limits he doesn’t seem to understand.
Yesterday at 11 p.m., I was finally in bed after a long day, ready to unwind. My phone rang. It was him, asking me to drive him to the airport. My first instinct was anger, but I tried to stay calm.
I told him I couldn’t, that it was too late, that he should have planned ahead. He called me a “disgrace,” a “bad stepdad,” and every insult in his teenage arsenal. He even said I didn’t care about him at all.
I felt my chest tighten. Part of me wanted to yell back, to throw the phone across the room, but another part knew giving in would teach him that I exist only to serve him on demand.
Then my wife called. She thanked me, saying I was right to stand my ground, that he needs to learn responsibility. But hearing her calm voice didn’t erase the anger and frustration boiling inside me.
I love my family (my wife, her son, and my life with them), but this constant pressure is exhausting. I’m supposed to be a father figure, a mentor, someone he can rely on, but not a 24/7 driver or problem solver. I want to be kind, empathetic, and supportive, but I’m human too. I can’t sacrifice my sleep, my health, and my peace every single time he demands something.
So I’m stuck. I don’t want to hurt him, I don’t want to create conflict, but I also can’t be the person who’s walked over. I keep wondering: am I being too harsh, or am I finally doing the hard but necessary thing for both of us?
— Tom
Ohh, you married her in 2023, and the kid is 16, you knew what you were getting into! Tommy, you're trying to set rules for a teenager who is almost an adult, and you're surprised he's pushing back? Lol, you waited too long to be anything but a strict figure, and that's why he doesn't respect your "limits." Again, he needed to go to the AIRPORT!!! Not a supermarket, right?
Tom, thank you for sharing this so openly. What you’re feeling is completely valid, and even fear of being “the bad guy” is normal when stepping into the role of a stepfather.
Remember, you are not his chauffeur; you are a mentor, a guide, and a source of love and stability. That’s a lot more important than making him happy in the moment. We firmly believe that you shouldn’t try to replace his dad. You should be you, that’s it.
It’s okay to be firm while showing empathy. Explain calmly why you can’t drop everything at 11 p.m., and give examples of what is reasonable to expect. Align with your spouse so you present a united front, and children respond best to consistent rules. This protects your relationship and your sanity.
Finally, remind yourself of a simple truth: you can be kind without being a doormat. Step-parenting is one of the hardest roles there is, and setting limits doesn’t make you unloving.
In fact, teaching responsibility through boundaries is one of the most compassionate things you can do for a teenager. Your love, guidance, and patience are your superpowers. Don’t let anyone make you forget that.
Stepparents: What’s the most common struggle you face with schedules, boundaries, or expectations? Drop your stories and advice below in the comments.
Comments
Ahhh, so you're the guy who lets his wife pat him on the back for not helping, lol. You stood your ground? No, you hid behind the phone and let your wife clean up the mess with her "calm voice." You say you want to be a mentor, but you act like a reluctant roommate. If you wanted a bond, you wouldn't need your wife to validate your failure to show up for the kid.
Tom, you spend half the letter insisting you want to be "kind, empathetic, and supportive," but your immediate action was to be rigid and angry. Lol, you're talking a great game about being a "father figure" but acting like a some landlord. Stop trying to look like the good guy here; your feelings of anger and frustration are what the kid is picking up on, not your noble intentions.
Ooh, you felt your "chest tighten" and wondered about your sleep and health? Tom, the story is all about your feelings, your exhaustion, and your peace. The kid was in a bind, and you instantly made the situation all about the emotional toll it was taking on you. Ahhh, you need to stop centering yourself in a family crisis, or you'll never earn his respect.
I kinda sympathize with Tom. We don't know what kind of job he has and the boy is grown up to understand that his parents might not be always available. Ya'll taking the kid's side just because he's a stepson. I have a sister like that. She never takes no for an answer but she has to learn that people CAN say no and they have the right to do it. Let's not bring up ENTITLED kids please. Not saying that we should throw them into the wild but an occasional "no" shouldnt be a disaster.