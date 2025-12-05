My Boss Saw Me on the Phone With My Sick Son—Now I’m on Thin Ice

Hey Bright Side.

I just need to let this out somewhere before my head pops.

I’m Lisa, 35, working in a mid-sized office. Nothing glamorous, just the usual spreadsheets, meetings, and free coffee that tastes like sadness.

A week ago, my son, Max, got really sick out of nowhere. Fever, chills, the whole thing. I used up all my time off earlier this year when he had another rough patch, so this time I went to my manager practically begging.

I explained the situation, told him I needed a bit of unpaid leave, promised I’d make up for it. He didn’t even look up from his monitor. Just snapped, “Not my business. It’s your problem.”

So I had no choice. I stayed at work... and kept calling Max every hour to check on him. My boss passed by twice, saw me, and didn’t say a word. I thought maybe he softened a little, or at least understood why I was anxious.

Then HR called me in.