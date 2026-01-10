I Refuse to Let My Grandkids Stay With Me, I Already Did My Part as a Mother

But three days later, the guilt ate at me, and I went to find her. She was staying in a dingy motel on the edge of town. When she finally let me in, the truth came out in a flood of tears. It wasn’t a “sudden” breakup. Maya had been a victim of emotional and financial control for over a year.

She hadn’t been “lazy” about finding a place; she had been planning a secret escape for weeks, waiting for the one window of time where she could get out without him stopping her. She didn’t come to me because she was irresponsible; she came to me because I was the only person she thought she could trust to keep her hidden.

I slammed the door on her because I didn’t want my rug to get dirty or my sleep to be interrupted. Now, the “peace” in my apartment feels like a tomb. My daughter is terrified, my grandkids are confused, and I’m the one who failed them when it mattered most.

How do I forgive myself for being so selfishly “boundaried”? And how do I convince my daughter that I can be her safe harbor after I already turned her away in the storm?

Please help,

Sandra