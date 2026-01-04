I Was Denied Remote Work Despite My High-Risk Pregnancy
Workplace pressure can hit hardest when your health is on the line. Sometimes, even the most understanding teams fail to act until you assert yourself. Knowing your rights and standing up for your well-being can feel intimidating, but it’s necessary, especially during a high-risk pregnancy. This is exactly what one reader experienced.
Here is what Emily experienced and shared with us.
Hi Bright Side,
My name is Emily, I’m 32, and I’m in the final trimester of a high-risk pregnancy. A few weeks ago, I asked my boss if I could work remotely for the remainder of the term to reduce stress and protect my health. She immediately said no. I explained my situation, provided a detailed doctor’s note, and outlined how I could continue contributing fully while working from home. Her response was dismissive: “That’s a personal problem. Figure it out.” I was shocked and frustrated.
For two weeks, I forced myself into the office. I was exhausted before the day even began. The commute left me nauseated, and the long hours triggered stress that my doctor had explicitly warned me to avoid. I tried to push through, reminding myself that I was doing this for my baby, but I could feel my energy draining away. My coworkers noticed, and while some were supportive, my boss continued to ignore my health concerns.
Finally, I decided I couldn’t compromise my health or my baby’s safety anymore. I gathered all my documentation, including the doctor’s note and my previous emails requesting remote work, and sent them to HR. I explained the medical necessity and asked for immediate intervention. Within hours, HR scheduled a meeting, and my boss was called in to discuss the matter with both HR and the director. By the next day, I was officially approved to work remotely for the rest of my pregnancy.
The relief I felt was indescribable. Not only did I gain the flexibility I needed to take care of myself and my baby, but I also realized the importance of advocating for my rights. Would you have done the same if you were in my shoes? Or did I cross a line?
— Emily
- First, remember that taking care of yourself is never selfish. Your health and your baby’s safety come first, and anyone who tries to downplay that is out of line. Being firm and assertive in these situations is actually a sign of strength.
- Next, always keep detailed documentation. Emails, doctor’s notes, and written requests are essential tools. They protect you and give you clear proof if someone tries to question your choices. Think of it as a safety net you build for yourself before taking action.
- It’s also important to be professional but unwavering. You can stay polite and friendly while insisting on what you need. Empathy is key (your boss should understand your situation) but it works both ways. You owe it to yourself to protect your health.
- Finally, don’t underestimate the power of speaking up. By standing your ground, you set a precedent for fairness and show that kindness and professionalism go hand in hand with self-respect. Advocating for yourself is about valuing yourself and your family for the long term. You can’t pour from an empty cup, and protecting your well-being now ensures you have the energy to thrive both at work and at home.
