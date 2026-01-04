I Was Denied Remote Work Despite My High-Risk Pregnancy

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Emily, I’m 32, and I’m in the final trimester of a high-risk pregnancy. A few weeks ago, I asked my boss if I could work remotely for the remainder of the term to reduce stress and protect my health. She immediately said no. I explained my situation, provided a detailed doctor’s note, and outlined how I could continue contributing fully while working from home. Her response was dismissive: “That’s a personal problem. Figure it out.” I was shocked and frustrated.

For two weeks, I forced myself into the office. I was exhausted before the day even began. The commute left me nauseated, and the long hours triggered stress that my doctor had explicitly warned me to avoid. I tried to push through, reminding myself that I was doing this for my baby, but I could feel my energy draining away. My coworkers noticed, and while some were supportive, my boss continued to ignore my health concerns.

Finally, I decided I couldn’t compromise my health or my baby’s safety anymore. I gathered all my documentation, including the doctor’s note and my previous emails requesting remote work, and sent them to HR. I explained the medical necessity and asked for immediate intervention. Within hours, HR scheduled a meeting, and my boss was called in to discuss the matter with both HR and the director. By the next day, I was officially approved to work remotely for the rest of my pregnancy.

The relief I felt was indescribable. Not only did I gain the flexibility I needed to take care of myself and my baby, but I also realized the importance of advocating for my rights. Would you have done the same if you were in my shoes? Or did I cross a line?

— Emily