I Refuse to Let My MIL Use My Baby to Play House for 24 Hours

Hey Bright Side!

So yeah, this one’s been a lot. My MIL has always been a little intense like, overbearing in that “I mean well, but I don’t actually hear you” kinda way. But since we had our baby two weeks ago, she’s gone completely off the rails.

She came over two weeks ago and, totally serious, asked if she could take our newborn for 24 hours. Like, overnight. Because she “missed out” on raising her own kids and wanted to “get a feel for parenting again.”