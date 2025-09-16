I Refuse to Put My Newborn’s Health in Danger

Hey Bright Side!



I just had a baby a few days ago and, like any new parent, I’m super paranoid about germs right now. Naturally, I called my mother-in-law and begged her to get a flu shot before coming over. Her response? She literally laughed and said, “Back in my day, parents weren’t this uptight.”

Yeah... no. I held my ground and told her flat out: she’s banned from my home until she gets vaccinated. I wasn’t gonna risk my newborn’s health just because she thinks vaccines are optional. The next day, a man shows up at my door with a bouquet of flowers. He says, “I’m here from your mother-in-law. She wanted me to deliver this... and her apology. She got the shot this morning.”

I legit smiled so hard. My baby’s safe, and honestly, it feels like maybe she finally got a tiny glimpse of what modern parenting looks like. I know it’s a small thing, but it felt like a win. So, Bright Side, was I overreacting by putting my foot down like that, or was I right to be firm?



Thank you in advance,

Michaela.