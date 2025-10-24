I Refused to Let My Boss Install a Time-Tracking Software on My Laptop Because I Work Remotely
Remote work has changed how we see our jobs, giving people freedom, flexibility, and a sense of trust. But sometimes, that trust is tested when companies try to control how employees spend every second of their day. In a world where technology can track our every move, one reader recently sent a letter to Bright Side to share her surprising experience with this very issue.
Here’s Betty’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
I work remotely. Last week, my boss asked to take my laptop to install a “productivity” tool that would track my working hours. I refused. “I don’t need a digital babysitter,” I said. “Remote work runs on trust, not control!”
The next day, HR insisted I install it anyway. I smiled, thanked them, and complied. Turns out, this so-called “productivity” software is nothing more than spyware that monitors every mouse movement and keystroke. If you stop moving the cursor for three minutes, your status turns red, and your boss receives a “low activity” alert.
But what they didn’t know is that now I have my own workaround: I tape my mouse to my Roomba whenever I step away, or casually spin a pen on my mousepad when I’m on my desk but doing something else.
Still, something inside me has shifted. I can’t give to this job the way I once did—now that I know trust has been replaced with surveillance. Before, it felt like I was building something of my own; I worked with heart, with pride.
But that’s gone. The moment they decided to monitor my every move, something vital between us broke, and I don’t think it can be repaired.
— Betty
Thank you, Betty, for sending us your story. It’s a powerful reminder of how trust and control can collide in the remote work era. Here are 4 pieces of advice that might help you—and anyone facing a similar situation—find clarity, confidence, and peace moving forward.
Redefine Trust, Don’t Let It Break You.
It’s understandable to feel betrayed when your company replaces trust with surveillance. Instead of letting that feeling fester, try redefining what trust means for you in this new reality. You can still take pride in your work by setting your own standards of excellence, not just following a timer.
Remember, your integrity isn’t measured by mouse clicks, but by the quality and impact of your results. Let this experience remind you that your worth is self-defined, not software-defined.
Turn Frustration Into Fuel for Change.
If this situation feels unfair, use that frustration as motivation to explore new opportunities. Many companies today value autonomy and results over constant monitoring—start looking for them. Use your time to update your portfolio, network with professionals in your field, or even learn new skills that open doors elsewhere.
Instead of feeling stuck, take back control of your career path. Sometimes, losing faith in one job is what pushes you toward finding the right one.
Communicate Before You Quit.
Before walking away, try having an honest conversation with HR or your manager. Calmly express how surveillance affects your motivation and sense of trust. Frame your thoughts around how mutual respect leads to better productivity—not rebellion.
You might be surprised: some companies install these tools without realizing how invasive they feel to employees. Speaking up could help them understand and perhaps even change their approach for everyone’s benefit.
Protect Your Peace and Privacy.
If you decide to stay, create healthy emotional distance between your work and your self-worth. Accept that you can’t control every policy—but you can control your reaction to it. Set clear boundaries: take breaks away from the screen, mute notifications after hours, and remind yourself this is just a job, not your identity.
Keep your personal devices separate and secure from any company-installed software. In a monitored world, peace of mind is your most valuable productivity tool.
In today’s world, more and more people work remotely, enjoying the freedom and balance it brings. But sometimes, not everyone sees eye to eye on what “working hard” really looks like when you’re not in the office.
