I Refused to Work From the Office After Being Hired Remotely—My Boss Took It to HR

Hi Bright Side,

A few days ago, my boss called to say I must now work full-time from the office, despite being hired remotely. I said I had no car and the office is 2 hours from home. His reply: “Your personal commute is not my problem!”

I didn’t argue.

The next morning, I arrived at the office at exactly 8:00 a.m., just as ordered. My commute had taken three transfers and more than 2 hours, but I made sure to step through the door right on time—dragging a small rolling suitcase behind me.

My boss froze the moment he saw it. He smirked and asked if I had mistaken the office for the airport. What he didn’t know was that inside the suitcase I had secretly put a blanket, a pillow, a kettle, and three days’ worth of snacks.

I smiled sweetly and replied, “Since I don’t have a car and the commute eats up 4 hours a day, I thought it would be best if I just lived here during the week.”