I Told My Boss I’m Vegan, Now HR Got Involved

<strong>Hi Bright Side,

I work for a firm that specializes in marketing and branding. I’d just been promised a promotion, and to celebrate, I organized a potluck lunch at the office. During the meal, my boss noticed I wasn’t eating anyone else’s dishes. When he asked why, I replied, “I’m vegan. I don’t eat just anything.”

The next morning, HR called me in. I froze when I found out that the promotion I had been promised was being withheld.

Turns out my boss had decided to assign me as lead on a major new project: branding for a large dairy company. Once he realized that I was vegan, he believed that my values didn’t align with the client’s industry. Because of this, he decided to postpone my promotion until a “more suitable” project came along. I was left speechless.

Why should my personal dietary choices affect my career advancement? I couldn’t understand how my professionalism and dedication to the company could be overshadowed by something so personal. The experience leaves me questioning whether this is truly fair treatment.

Sincerely,

Perla