Get a labor lawyer. Save and document everything. Ask him, in an email, to clarify this. Just so you understand.
I Told My Boss I’m Vegan, Now HR Got Involved
Workplace stories often reveal the challenges people face when personal values and professional growth collide. From promotions to unexpected setbacks, these moments can spark big questions about fairness and respect at work. Recently, a reader sent us a letter describing her own surprising experience in this regard.
Here’s Perla’s letter:
<strong>Hi Bright Side,
I work for a firm that specializes in marketing and branding. I’d just been promised a promotion, and to celebrate, I organized a potluck lunch at the office. During the meal, my boss noticed I wasn’t eating anyone else’s dishes. When he asked why, I replied, “I’m vegan. I don’t eat just anything.”
The next morning, HR called me in. I froze when I found out that the promotion I had been promised was being withheld.
Turns out my boss had decided to assign me as lead on a major new project: branding for a large dairy company. Once he realized that I was vegan, he believed that my values didn’t align with the client’s industry. Because of this, he decided to postpone my promotion until a “more suitable” project came along. I was left speechless.
Why should my personal dietary choices affect my career advancement? I couldn’t understand how my professionalism and dedication to the company could be overshadowed by something so personal. The experience leaves me questioning whether this is truly fair treatment.
Sincerely,
Perla
Thank you Perla for sharing your story so openly. Here are 4 different perspectives that might help you navigate this situation and decide your next steps:
Document and Clarify.
Perla, the first step is to get clarity in writing. Ask HR to provide a documented explanation of why your promotion was postponed and whether it was linked to your dietary beliefs.
Once it’s on record, you’ll have a basis for any next steps, whether internally or externally. This prevents the issue from being brushed off as a misunderstanding later. Documentation is your strongest ally when fairness is in question.
Bridge the Gap.
Rather than framing this as a clash of values, you might highlight your ability to separate personal choices from professional responsibilities. A vegan can still understand consumer behavior, branding strategy, and market positioning for a dairy client without endorsing the product personally.
Consider having a calm conversation with your boss where you stress your adaptability and commitment. Show how your perspective could even add depth to branding by understanding a broader range of audiences. This positions you as an asset, not a liability.
Find Allies Inside.
Sometimes the most effective move is to build support quietly within the company. Identify colleagues or mentors who know your work ethic and can vouch for your ability to lead any project, regardless of personal beliefs. If they echo your professionalism in conversations with leadership, it can shift the narrative away from “values misalignment.”
Internal champions often carry weight where individual protest does not. By strengthening your network, you show that your talent speaks louder than any dietary choice.
Reflect on Long-Term Fit.
This experience also raises a bigger question: is this the kind of company where you want to grow your career? If leadership sees your personal values as an obstacle, it may signal deeper cultural misalignment. Sometimes, being forced to re-examine your environment opens the door to better opportunities elsewhere.
Imagine leading branding for firms whose values resonate with yours — plant-based foods, sustainability, or health-oriented companies. Consider whether this setback is actually a redirection toward a path more aligned with who you are.
Often, it’s the smallest events that leave the deepest impact. A brief comment, a sudden shift, or a simple silence can change the course of things. Recently, a Bright Side reader shared a story about such an experience that reshaped how she viewed her marriage.