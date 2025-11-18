I Confronted My Coworker During Lunch—HR’s Response Shocked Me

Hello, Bright Side,

I (29F) work in a small office where the company actually covers our lunch costs—we can order food from approved places. It’s a nice perk, and everyone usually takes advantage of it.

One of my coworkers, let’s call her Emily, always orders takeout but never finishes it. Like, she’ll eat half of it and toss the rest straight into the trash. Every single day. It drives me crazy because I have a strong moral compass in terms of food waste, let alone company money.

Last week, she threw away almost a full meal, and I finally said, pointing at the trash, “You could’ve saved that for later instead of throwing it out.” She gave me a weird look and said, “It’s my food, I can do what I want.” I said, “Sure, but there are people who’d be happy to eat it.”

She didn’t say anything else and just left the room with a smirk on her face. I thought that was the end of it, but imagine my shock when, a few days later, HR emailed me asking to come in for a chat.