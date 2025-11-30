I Refuse to Let My SIL Turn My House Into a Free Buffet

Hi Bright Side,

Here’s what’s been going on. My son-in-law has this knack for showing up with his three kids from his first marriage right before we’re about to eat. It’s like clockwork. Meal time rolls around, and suddenly my house is packed. And those kids? They don’t just eat—they inhale everything in sight. My fridge doesn’t stand a chance. I finally snapped and told him, “This isn’t a free buffet! I’m not running a catering service here!” He just smiled and shrugged, which only made me angrier.

The next day, I come home and immediately smell food. I walk into my kitchen, and what do I see? A whole catering crew, several strangers I’ve never met, bustling around. They’re using my pots, my pans, and my counter space like they own the place. The spread they’re preparing is for his kids, my grandson (from his marriage to my daughter), and even the adults. Before I can wrap my head around the chaos, I blurt out, “What’s going on here?”