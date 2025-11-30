My In-Laws Told Me Not to Share a Bed With My Wife—I Am Furious

Hey Bright Side,

My name’s Adam, I’m 29, and I got married last summer. Yesterday was my first time visiting my wife’s family across the country. I was nervous but excited.

Everything felt perfect at first. Her parents made a huge dinner, her siblings were super welcoming, and her dad and I even spent an hour tossing a football in the yard. It felt like the kind of picture-perfect family visit people talk about.

But everything changed when it was time for bed. My in-laws told me, very calmly, that I couldn’t share a bed with my own wife under their roof. I thought they were joking (we’re adults, married, and have our own home together). But they were completely serious.

I looked at my wife, waiting for her to say something, to defend us, to at least explain this bizarre rule. But she stayed silent. She didn’t fight for us, didn’t question it, didn’t even look uncomfortable. She just quietly grabbed her pajamas and walked toward her old childhood bedroom.

Meanwhile, I got pointed to a tiny guest room with a twin bed like I was some random friend crashing on a couch. I lay there staring at the ceiling, feeling humiliated, confused, and... unwanted.

This morning, her family acted like nothing happened. CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? My wife acted normal too, as if she didn’t just leave me alone in a stranger’s house, in a separate room, for reasons I still don’t understand.

I don’t know if this is some family tradition, a control thing, or a sign of something darker. All I know is it made me question my place, not just in their home, but in my marriage.

What do I do with this?

— Adam