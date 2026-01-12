I Refused a Job Promotion After Being Denied a Raise for Years

Dear Bright Side,

Hello! My name is Denise.

I spent 12 years bringing in the most revenue to this company. I am the most hardworking member of the team. Yet I never got the raise I was promised. Not even a bonus.

Yesterday, HR announced that I was getting a promotion — 30% more salary but also double the work. I said, “That’s not the raise I deserve after all those years. That’s more work.”

HR smiled and didn’t react.

Today, imagine my horror when I saw that HR has sent an email to all the team. It said, “We’re pleased to announce that Sarah has been promoted to Senior Account Manager.”

I turned pale. This was the same role I refused. Sarah has been here 14 months. I trained her.

Now HR is asking me to “help with her transition” — which means doing my old job, her old job, AND teaching her how to do the role they offered me. Same salary. No title change.

When I asked HR if this was a joke, they said, “You had your chance to progress. You declined.”

Now I sit two desks away from someone I trained, watching her cc me on emails to clients I brought in, while I figure out my next move.

Was I wrong to having rejected this promotion?

What should I do next?

— Denise