My Manager Gave My Promotion to a New Hire Because I Was "Too Kind"—I Went to HR
Employees can feel frustrated and undervalued when they’re overlooked for a promotion, especially in offices where managers clearly favor certain team members. Handling a challenging workplace and standing up for yourself takes courage, but it can lead to important changes. One reader, Esther, shared her experience of being passed over for a promotion and what happened when she decided to take action.
Esther sent us a letter.
Dear Bright Side,
My name is Esther, and I’ve been at my office for three years. I’ve poured my energy into every project, stayed late countless nights, and consistently hit my targets.
So when the Senior Lead position opened up, I thought, finally, my experience and hard work will be recognized. But no. My manager, Ben, handed it to a new hire with maybe half my experience and barely any office history.
When I asked why, he said, “You’re weak! I need someone who isn’t afraid to hurt feelings.” Hurt feelings? Seriously?
I work in an office, not a kindergarten. I’ve spent years building relationships with clients, mentoring team members, and making sure every project succeeded. Hurt feelings? I could barely believe it.
“After stewing for a few hours, I decided I couldn’t just let this slide.”
I went to HR. I laid out everything: the inconsistencies in my performance reviews, the emails praising my work that Ben conveniently “forgot” to include in his evaluation, and the fact that he had been telling others in the office that I wasn’t ready for leadership. I even had a few coworkers back me up—they’d seen the same favoritism and misrepresentation.
HR looked at all the documents and said they’d open an investigation into Ben’s conduct. That felt like a relief, but honestly, I’m also nervous. Office gossip is already spreading, and I’m worried about my relationship with Ben and how this might affect my future projects.
I keep thinking: did I handle it the right way? Should I have tried a different approach before going to HR, or was standing up immediately the best move?
I’d really love advice from anyone who can help me, who knows about promotions, or managers who play favorites. Did I do the right thing?
— Esther