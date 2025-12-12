This company doesn’t value you or your work; you need to work somewhere where you are treated with dignity and respect, and are compensated fairly. Leaving is the right choice.
I Refused to Work on Saturdays — Now HR Will Cut My Salary
Workplace expectations are changing fast, and many employees are facing sudden schedule changes, overtime pressure, and pay disputes. Conversations about fair compensation, HR policies, and work-life balance are trending as workers rethink what’s reasonable. Recently, a reader sent us a letter about being asked to work Saturdays and then facing a salary cut.
Sally’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
My company just started a new project and told us we’d need to work Saturdays too. I refused and said, “Weekends are for family.”
After that, HR hired a younger part-time worker to cover my Saturdays.
Everything seemed fine until the end of the month, when my salary was reduced. I confronted HR, and she said, “We’re paying someone else to do your Saturday work, so we’re cutting your salary and paying him from your money.”
What they didn’t know was that, over the past few months, 3 recruiters had already contacted me about joining other companies.
So, the next day, without telling anyone, I deleted part of the work I had already done on the project—roughly the same percentage as the pay cut.
Then I told HR I was quitting. I knew this would put them in a difficult position because the project is at a sensitive stage. HR said, “You can’t do this now. You can’t leave your part unfinished—we’re relying on it.”
I just told them to ask the part-timer to handle it, because I wasn’t going to work for free.
Now I’m second-guessing myself. Did I make the wrong choice by leaving so abruptly? I’ve spent 4 years at this company, and part of me feels like I’m throwing that away.
But cutting my salary crossed a red line for me, and maybe I’d be better off starting fresh somewhere else.
I need your advice and honest opinion, please.
Sally
Thank you, Sally, for your thoughtful letter. We really appreciate you sharing your experience so openly.
We have practical advice and next steps to help you protect yourself, respond to the salary cut, and move forward with confidence.
Secure Evidence, Then Escalate Smart.
Save your payslips, the “Saturdays required” message, and HR’s “pay him from your money” statement (screenshots/emails). Request a written breakdown of the deduction and the exact policy/contract clause they relied on.
Send the full packet to Finance and senior leadership (not HR) as a formal “unauthorized payroll deduction” case.
Remove the “Deleted Work” Risk.
Recreate or restore what you removed (from backups, drafts, exports, or your own copy) and submit it with a dated handover note.
Otherwise, they can shift the story from “illegal pay cut” to “misconduct,” and you lose leverage. Keep your position clean: the issue is the salary reduction, not the project output.
Turn Project Pressure Into Terms
Offer a short, paid transition plan: 2–4 weeks, weekdays only, at a premium rate, with clear deliverables.
Put it in writing: exact tasks, deadlines, and handover/training for the part-timer. If they reject paid terms, you leave immediately and stop contributing.
Use Recruiters as Your Exit Ramp.
Message the three recruiters today with a clear start window and ask for salary band + written offer steps.
Use your “immediate availability” as leverage to speed up interviews and offers. Once you sign, resign formally in writing and keep all communication documented.
