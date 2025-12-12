I Refused to Work on Saturdays — Now HR Will Cut My Salary

Dear Bright Side,

My company just started a new project and told us we’d need to work Saturdays too. I refused and said, “Weekends are for family.”

After that, HR hired a younger part-time worker to cover my Saturdays.

Everything seemed fine until the end of the month, when my salary was reduced. I confronted HR, and she said, “We’re paying someone else to do your Saturday work, so we’re cutting your salary and paying him from your money.”

What they didn’t know was that, over the past few months, 3 recruiters had already contacted me about joining other companies.

So, the next day, without telling anyone, I deleted part of the work I had already done on the project—roughly the same percentage as the pay cut.

Then I told HR I was quitting. I knew this would put them in a difficult position because the project is at a sensitive stage. HR said, “You can’t do this now. You can’t leave your part unfinished—we’re relying on it.”

I just told them to ask the part-timer to handle it, because I wasn’t going to work for free.

Now I’m second-guessing myself. Did I make the wrong choice by leaving so abruptly? I’ve spent 4 years at this company, and part of me feels like I’m throwing that away.

But cutting my salary crossed a red line for me, and maybe I’d be better off starting fresh somewhere else.

I need your advice and honest opinion, please.

Sally