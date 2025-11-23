I Refuse to Return the Money After Being Paid Two Salaries by Mistake

Dear Bright Side,

I got 2 salaries into my card by error.

Next day, HR told me to return one. I refused. She called me “unprofessional.”

I told her: “It’s not my fault accounting messed up. I already used the money. I thought it was an end-of-year bonus for my work.”

She warned me: “Pay it back now, or you won’t receive your next salary.”

I replied: “Then you’ll be hearing from my lawyer. I shouldn’t be punished for a mistake I didn’t make.”

She smiled and didn’t say a word.

The next day, everyone in the office turned white. We all got an email that said: “Due to a recent financial issue, next month’s salaries will be delayed. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

News spread quickly, and my colleagues figured out I was involved. They’ve been giving me uncomfortable looks. Obviously, my one payment error isn’t the real reason salaries are delayed, but HR clearly used it to turn everyone against me.

That night, I froze when I got a knock on my door. It was two of my colleagues almost begging me to return the extra salary because they can’t afford any delay. One said, “We have families to feed. We’re getting punished because of this.”

Now I’m torn. I don’t want others to suffer, but I still believe I shouldn’t have to return money that wasn’t my mistake. I never receive bonuses, and I felt like that extra payment was finally something I deserved.

Should I stand my ground?

Nelly