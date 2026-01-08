I Refused to Pay for a Non-Vegan Office Celebration, Now HR Wants to Have a Word

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Jamie, I’m 28, and I’ve been vegan for over five years. Everyone at work knows it, so when our office held a “mandatory” holiday party last week, I didn’t expect any drama. The problem? The menu was all junk food—no vegan options in sight.

When the manager asked everyone to chip in $50 for the celebration, I politely refused. I said, “I didn’t even get a bite, so I won’t pay.” He frowned, muttered something about being part of the team, and walked off. I thought that would be the end of it.