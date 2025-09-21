I’m Vegan and My MIL Tried to Sneak Meat Into My Food—So I Served Her a Lesson

“Hi Bright Side!

I’ve been vegan for years. My MIL hates it, calls it ‘a phase,’ and always tries to push food on me.

At Thanksgiving, she handed me a ‘special’ stuffing. Everyone was watching. Halfway through the meal, her nephew laughed: ‘It’s hilarious, you didn’t notice the chicken stock!’

She smirked. They all laughed. I felt sick.

I didn’t fight at the table. But a week later, I told my husband flat out, ‘If your mother thinks poisoning me is a joke, then she doesn’t see me again. Ever.’

He tried to smooth it over, said it wasn’t a big deal. I told him it was — and that I wasn’t risking my health or values for his mom’s approval.

So I went nuclear: I canceled Christmas plans, blocked my MIL, and told the whole family why. Half of them called me ‘dramatic.’ The other half admitted she’s been pulling power plays for years.

I told my husband, he could either celebrate holidays with me or with her — but not both.”