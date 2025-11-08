12 Times Kindness Was the Only Thing Still Standing

Didn't you recognise your therapist on the bus or was it your first therapy appointment
-
-
Reply
When the world feels heavy and uncertain, kindness has a quiet way of reminding us we’re still connected. It doesn’t need an audience or applause; it just happens, often in small moments that change everything.
Below are stories from readers that show how simple acts of compassion can keep the light on, even when everything else seems to fall apart.
Didn't you recognise your therapist on the bus or was it your first therapy appointment
Because in the end, it’s not the grand gestures that save us — it’s the quiet kindness that refuses to fade.
15 People Whose Hobby Is Crafting, but Their Work Belongs in a Museum