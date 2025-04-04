I Refuse to See My MIL Ever Again - Her Act Is Unforgivable

Hi Bright Side,

My MIL never liked me. When I got pregnant, she said, “You don’t deserve to be a mother! Are you even sure it’s my son’s baby?” I brushed it off.

After my son was born, she visited. I was away making tea, when the baby screamed suddenly. I rushed back and saw MIL quickly hiding something in her bag. When she left, I checked the camera in the baby’s room—I froze as I saw she had yanked the pacifier from his mouth violently.

I called her immediately and confronted her. I couldn’t understand why she would purposely make her grandson cry like that. Her response shook me even more. She said, “Grandson? I highly doubt he’s mine. That pacifier in my bag will prove it in a few weeks.”

That’s when I realized—she had stolen the pacifier to send it for a DNA test. I was heartbroken. I told my husband everything, and he stood by me. Together, we decided to cut her off completely and not allow her to have any contact with our baby again.

Now I keep wondering... did I do the right thing by distancing a grandmother from her grandson? Or should I have just let her do the test, so she’d finally be convinced—and maybe start treating him like family?

Sincerely,

Martha