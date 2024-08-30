I Was Never the Favorite Child — Now I Refuse to Help My Parents After They Gave My Sister a House

Today’s story dives into the pain of being overlooked and the difficult decision to set boundaries when the scales of parental favoritism tip too far. With raw honesty and introspection, the author confronts the challenging choice to protect their own well-being, even when it means refusing to support the very people who once failed to support them.

He explained what happened.

I (33M) have always had a complicated relationship with my parents. Growing up, my younger sister, Lily (30F), was clearly the favorite. They were more lenient with her, gave her more opportunities, and supported her financially in ways they never did for me. I accepted it over the years, figuring it was just the way things were.

A few months ago, my parents decided to downsize and move into a smaller home. Instead of selling their current house, which is the one we grew up in, they decided to give it to Lily. They said she “needed it more” because she’s starting a family and could use the space. They didn’t offer me anything—not even a conversation about it. This hit me hard, especially since my wife and I are also planning to buy a home soon, and we could’ve really used some help. When I brought this up to my parents, they brushed it off and said Lily has always been the one who “needed” more support. I told them I felt hurt and left out, but they just acted like I was being selfish.

Fast-forward to last week: my parents reached out asking if I could help them with some renovations on their new place. They want me to spend several weekends doing repairs and helping them move, all without any compensation or even acknowledgment of how unfair this situation feels to me. I told them no, that I was not willing to help after the way they handled giving away the house. They were shocked and accused me of being petty and ungrateful. Lily also chimed in, saying I’m causing unnecessary drama and making everything about me. Now, my parents are barely speaking to me, and some extended family members have reached out, telling me I’m overreacting and that I should just help them out because "family comes first."

People stood on his side.

“I love when family who treat you like an afterthought think that ignoring you is some kind of punishment and not the actual gift that it is. Tell everyone who gives you that ‘family comes first’ line that you’re happy to let your parents know that they’re willing to help them out instead. See how fast they drop the ‘family comes first’ line then.” TheSassiestPanda / Reddit

“Lily feels that way because she’s the only person who benefited from their completely one-sided gift. Then going low contact is truly going to be what’s best right now for your mental health. You owe them nothing. Lily can help now that she doesn’t have to pay a mortgage payment.” United-Manner20 / Reddit

“Tell them to have your sister help them out. They should fix it right, being she is the golden child. Move on with your wife and leave them behind because it’s all toxic and no need to have her in your life. Have peace, create a new family with your wife and enjoy your life.” Upset_Structure3547 / Reddit

He then talked to his parents.

Unfortunately, the conversation didn’t go as I’d hoped. My parents were immediately defensive. My mom insisted that they had every right to do what they wanted with their property and that I should be more understanding of Lily’s needs. My dad doubled down, saying that they were just doing what was best for the family and that I was being selfish for making this about myself. They refused to acknowledge any favoritism or the impact their decision had on me.

As for Lily, when I confronted her, she basically dismissed my feelings. She told me she didn’t see what the big deal was and accused me of trying to stir up drama. She said that if the roles were reversed, she wouldn’t be upset and implied that I was overreacting. I tried to explain how it felt to be overlooked for so long, but she just shrugged it off and told me to move on.

At this point, I’ve decided to step back. I’ve agreed to help my parents with the renovations because I don’t want to burn bridges completely, but I made it clear that this doesn’t mean I’m okay with how they handled things. They offered to pay me for my time, but honestly, it feels like a way to brush off the real issues. I’m not sure if our relationship will ever fully recover, but I’m focusing on setting boundaries and prioritizing my own well-being.