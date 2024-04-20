My Husband Demands to Co-Own the House Purchased With MY Money

Financial matters can stir disagreements even among the closest couples. Bethany can finally purchase her own house but refuses to let her husband co-own it because she bought it with her family’s money. Her decision angered her husband, and his words unsettled her. She reached out to us for advice.

This is Bethany’s letter:

Thanks for sharing your story with us, Bethany! We’ve prepared some tips that we hope can be useful.

Seek legal advice.

Given the complexity of the situation, it’s crucial to consult with a lawyer specializing in inheritance and property law. They can provide you with personalized guidance on how to navigate the legal aspects of your inheritance and ensure that your rights and wishes are protected. Understanding your legal standing can empower you to make informed decisions about how to proceed with purchasing the house.

Open communication.

Sit down with your husband and have an open, honest conversation about your feelings, concerns, and desires regarding the inheritance and the house purchase. Express your gratitude for his financial support over the years, but also make it clear that the inheritance is a separate matter related to your family and your late father. Discuss potential compromises or alternative solutions that could satisfy both of your needs and concerns, such as creating a clear agreement for how the house will be owned and managed.

Consider counseling.

Emotions can run high in situations involving money, inheritance, and relationships. Consider seeking the support of a couples therapist or counselor who can help facilitate productive discussions and provide guidance on how to navigate this challenging time together. A neutral third party can offer insights and strategies for resolving conflicts and strengthening your relationship as you make important decisions about your future.

Explore financial fairness.

While your husband has been the sole financial provider, it’s essential to recognize the value of your contributions to the household, such as caregiving and homemaking. Discuss with your husband the idea of fair compensation for your non-financial contributions over the years. This could involve negotiating a fair division of assets or exploring options for you to have a stake in the new home that reflects both your financial and non-financial contributions to the family unit.