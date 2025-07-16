My Mom Secretly Cut Me Out of the Inheritance and Left Everything to My Brother
We recently heard from a reader who thought she had a strong bond with her mother until a shocking moment at the will reading changed everything. What she discovered left her questioning not just her family, but everything she thought she meant to them.
Here’s the letter.
“I always thought we were close. I called weekly, visited on holidays, and even helped pay her medical bills. My brother? Rarely called, missed holidays, only showed up when he needed something.
Still, I didn’t resent it. I moved out at 18, worked hard, and built a life. He stayed home, jobless, into his 30s. I figured she was just being a mom.
Then she passed.
At the will reading, I wasn’t mentioned. Not once.
My brother got everything—her house, savings, even the ring she promised me. But then the lawyer handed me a letter she’d left behind.
It read: ‘You built your own life. He still needs a chance.’
So I got nothing for being independent.
What hurt most wasn’t the money. It was feeling erased. Like all I gave meant nothing.
Sometimes, the final chapter isn’t about closure, it’s realizing you were reading a different story all along.”
Why moms may be harder on daughters—and not even realize it.
We all want to believe we treat our kids equally, no matter their gender. But a new study shows that many moms admit: it’s not always that simple.
In a survey of 2,500 mothers, nearly 90% confessed to treating their sons and daughters differently, even though almost half said they know it’s wrong. And the biggest difference? Moms are often more critical of their daughters.
When little boys act up, they’re often called “cheeky,” “funny,” or “playful.” But when girls show the same behavior? They’re more likely to be labeled “stroppy” or “argumentative.” In fact, moms were twice as likely to criticize their daughters as they were their sons.
It doesn’t stop there—more than half of moms said they feel a stronger bond with their sons, and over a quarter admitted to loving their boys differently.
Experts say these early messages can stick with girls into adulthood. Being criticized more often can lead to low self-esteem, more self-doubt, and a tendency to be harder on themselves, while boys grow up feeling more carefree about their mistakes.
Parenting counselor Crissy Duff explains: “Women in particular seem to carry the feelings of parental disapproval and negative typing into their adulthood. The experience of receiving more negative reinforcements for stepping out of line than their male counterparts can lead women to view themselves as more in need of censure. This could be why women are far more self-critical than men, who have a more happy-go-lucky attitude when it comes to making mistakes and moving past them.”
But it’s not about blaming moms, it’s about noticing these patterns and trying to break them. As Netmums co-founder Siobhan Freegard puts it: “It’s a wake-up call. We can’t always treat our kids the same way, but we can become more aware and start changing the cycle.”
By becoming more aware of our biases, we take the first step toward raising kids who feel equally seen, supported, and loved—no matter their gender.
