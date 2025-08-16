I Turned On My Camera During a Work Call—Next Thing I Was Facing HR

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Jane Peterson (38) and my boss has recently become obsessed with mandatory video calls because he believes “it’s important for the client to see our faces. It builds trust.” No exceptions.

Anyway, I had a client call scheduled, and I had warned my boss beforehand that I wouldn’t turn on my camera. I was on a working vacation, working remotely from the poolside of an Airbnb, and I was in a tank top, lounging on a deck chair.

During the video call, in front of the client, he stops my presentation and insists that I turn on my video before I continue. Feeling like I had no choice, I sighed and propped up my laptop, and reluctantly turned on the camera.

Cue instant chaos.