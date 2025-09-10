My Son Stopped Speaking to Me After Moving In With His Girlfriend—Now He Threatens Me

Dear Bright Side,

My son (24 years old) moved in with his girlfriend last year, and honestly, things have changed a lot since then. We used to be really close. Now, he hasn’t visited me once, even though he lives just 10 minutes away.

I’ve tried reaching out, but he’s always too busy or just doesn’t answer. I still send him money for groceries and stuff, because I want to help, but when I text or call, he just ignores me. It’s been really hard on me, especially since I’m on my own.

Last week, I was feeling extra lonely, so I decided to call him again. I tried calling multiple times in a row, but he didn’t pick up. I left a few messages asking if he was okay and just wanted to hear his voice. After a while, he finally answered, and I tried to casually start the conversation, but he immediately said, “Either you stop calling me every day, or I’ll block you for good.”

That hit me hard. I didn’t mean to come off as overbearing, but I just miss him. I didn’t know what to say. Now, I’m wondering if I’m crossing a line by calling him so often. I get that he’s busy with his girlfriend and their life together, but it feels like he doesn’t care about keeping in touch with me.

I know I’m probably overthinking it, but I can’t help feeling hurt by his reaction. Am I wrong for calling him so much and pushing him to answer? Can I get some advice? Thank you!

Sherry G.