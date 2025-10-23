I Won’t Let My Husband and Stepdaughter Name Our Baby

Hi Bright Side,

My name’s Sierra, and I live with my husband Ethan and his daughter Lila (9F). Ethan and I are expecting our first baby together, and what should’ve been the happiest time of our lives has turned into a total nightmare.

Ever since we found out I was pregnant, Lila’s been over the moon about having a baby sister. She’d draw little pictures of “baby Emma,” because apparently, that’s the name she decided on. I thought it was cute... at first. But I figured we’d talk about it seriously later, you know, when we actually chose the name together as parents.

Well, a few weeks ago, during a family barbecue, Ethan suddenly announced that our baby’s name was “official.” He literally said, in front of everyone, “We’re naming her Emma. Lila picked it herself!” Everyone started clapping, congratulating Lila, telling her how sweet it was. Meanwhile, I was sitting there, completely stunned.