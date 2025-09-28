I Was Excluded From My Brother’s Wedding Because of My Dog, and I Got Even

Hi Bright Side,

I don’t even know if I’m looking for advice or just... validation? I feel sick even typing this.

My brother just got married. His wife never really liked me, whatever, I can live with that. But the week before the wedding, Caleb calls and says, “No dogs. If you can’t leave Rufus, don’t come.”

Rufus is my dog, but honestly he’s my kid. This dog has been with me through literally everything. Caleb KNOWS that. And he still basically told me to choose between him and Rufus.

So yeah, I didn’t go. But I wasn’t gonna just sit at home and pretend it didn’t destroy me. I sent something instead.

During their reception, the staff brought in a huge canvas I had ordered: Rufus looking straight at the camera, with the words “Even family can get left out.”